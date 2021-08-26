Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Scots Fin Graham and Aileen McGlynn have secured cycling silver medals for Paralympics GB at the Tokyo Games.

Graham, 21, lost to team-mate Jaco van Gass in the C3 3,000m individual pursuit final but secured a first Paralympics medal.

Tandem pair McGlynn and Helen Scott took silver in the women's B 1000m time trial.

McGlynn and Scott, who won silver at London 2012, only returned to training together 12 weeks ago.

"It's amazing to do the time we did which was a 2.5 second personal best for us as a team," said McGlynn, 48. "We are so proud of what we achieved."

Earlier, Graham then Van Gass broke the world record and, in the final, Graham put in a quick opening lap but once Van Gass got into his stride, he maintained his advantage.