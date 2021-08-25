Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Van Gass is making his Paralympic debut

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Great Britain are guaranteed Paralympic gold and silver in the Izu Velodrome after superb performances by Jaco van Gass and Fin Graham.

The pair qualified for the C3 3,000m individual pursuit final (07:59 BST) with first Graham and then van Gass breaking the world record.

It follows the earlier silver medal for tandem pair Aileen McGlynn and Helen Scott in the women's B 1,000m time trial.

The pair, who won silver at London 2012, only returned to training together 12 weeks ago.

Swimmer Tully Kearney will hope to make up for her narrow defeat in Wednesday's S5 200m freestyle final when she goes in the 100m freestyle along with team-mate Suzanna Hext (09:07)

And also in the pool, the GB trio of Maisie Summers-Newton, Grace Harvey and defending champion Ellie Simmonds all qualified safely for the SM6 200m individual medley final (09:31)

The equestrian competition gets under way with Lee Pearson and Georgia Wilson in the Grade II individual test (from 08:00) and Sophie Wells in the Grade V (from 12:33).

But there was a second defeat in a row for the women's wheelchair basketball team who were beaten 54-48 by hosts Japan.