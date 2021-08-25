Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Barry McClements was one place away from a spot in the S9 400m freestyle final

Barry McClements has missed out on a place in the S9 400m freestyle final at the Paralympics despite clocking a personal best time in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards, who is making his Paralympics debut, clocked 4:27.11 to finish fifth in his heat and ninth fastest overall.

Australian William Martin won the final to take the gold medal.

McClements was the first Irish competitor in action at the Games and goes in four S9 amputee events.

The Co Down teenager made his first big impact in senior competition aged just 15, claiming gold in the S9 400m freestyle at the Para Swimming World Series in Copenhagen four years ago.

McClements was half a second away from a place in the 2019 World Championships final.

Super seven

He is one of seven competitors from Northern Ireland; three representing Great Britain and four representing Ireland.

Ireland's Nicole Turner is through to the S6 50m freestyle final later on Wednesday after finishing eighth fastest overall in the heats.

Turner came in fifth in her heat in a personal best of 35:36.

Róisín Ní Riain is also through to a final with the 16-year-old from Limerick beating her personal best by three seconds to finish third in her S13 100m freestyle heat.

Paralympic debutant Riain had the eighth best time in the heats and will compete for a medal in Wednesday's final.

Dubliner Colin Judge lost his table tennis men's singles qualifying event first-round match 4-0 to China's Zhao Ping.

Colin Judge plays a shot on his Paralympics debut on Wednesday

Judge, who said it he would fulfil a "dream" by competing at the Paralympics, went down 11-6, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-6 against the world number six.

The 26-year-old could still progress to the next round if Zhao wins his second match and his defeats his Brazilian opponent in Thursday.

Judge was born with three missing limbs but started playing table tennis 15 years ago.

After narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Rio Paralympics, the Blackrock man won European Championship gold in 2017 but his hopes of qualifying for Tokyo then suffered a major blow when he was reclassified.

However, Judge regrouped to reach the last 16 in his new class at the 2018 World Championships and after consistent performances internationally in 2019 and early in 2020, he booked his Tokyo spot at the final qualification tournament in May.

Rosocmmon track cyclist Richael Timothy knocked 14 seconds of her personal best time to finish ninth overall in the the C1-C3 3000m individual pursuit.

Her impressive time of 4:11.69 was not quite fast enough to secure a place in final.