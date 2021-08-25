Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Toni Shaw secured ParalympicsGB's first swimming medal in Tokyo

Toni Shaw has become the first Scot to win a medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games after claiming bronze in the women's S9 400m freestyle.

Shaw, 18, won Britain's first swimming medal in Tokyo as she marked her first Games with a personal best of 4:39.32.

Australia's Lakeisha Patterson took gold, finishing just 0.08 seconds ahead of Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly.

Shaw - who was born without her right hand - will also compete in the S9 100m butterfly and freestyle.

"I'm super happy. I was hoping for a personal best and that's what I did so I'm really happy," she said.

"I was very nervous but I had support from my coach and my friends and family. That helped calm me down so I was ready to swim tonight."