Toni Shaw secured Paralympics GB's first swimming medal in Tokyo

Toni Shaw is the first Scot to win a medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games after finishing third in the women's S9 400m freestyle.

The 18-year-old won Paralympics GB's first swimming medal in Tokyo as she marked at her first Games with a new personal best of 4:39.32.

The bronze medallist will also compete in the S9 100m butterfly.

Australia's Lakeisha Patterson took gold, finishing just 0.08 seconds ahead of Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly.

Multiple gold medallist Liz Johnson told Channel 4: "An incredible swim there from Toni Shaw. She knew she had the potential to win a medal but you still have to deliver.

"Now she's done that, she's got a great opportunity to build on it. She's missed the British record by three one hundredths of a second."