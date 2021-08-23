'Doctors said I'd never do sport' - two-time Paralympian Sugar

Laura Sugar hopes switching from Para-athletics to Para-canoeing has given her the best chance of a Tokyo Paralympics medal.

She was born with talipes, or club foot, and has no movement in her left foot or ankle after surgery.

Sugar says that contributed to a lack of major medals on the track.

She would be overtaken in the latter stages of major track sprint races, but says she has a "good strong second-half" in canoe sprints.

"In athletics, the second half of my race was kind of the weaker so I had people coming past me because my foot kind of played its part more, whereas in canoeing actually my second half, I've actually got a good strong second half," said Sugar.

"And I know if I'm in the race, that's the really fun part, that you're in the race and you can compete and I can try and come out on top."

Sugar's sporting career has also taken in playing hockey for Wales, but she is confident the 2020 Games could provide a career highlight.

After finishing fifth in the finals of both the T44 100m and 200m at Rio 2016 Sugar began the process of switching to canoeing and has proved a natural.

She won World Championship silver and European bronze in her debut season in 2019 and took gold at the European Paralympic qualifier in May, leading to hopes of continued success in Tokyo.

"It's a really weird one. In athletics I was always kind of top two in Europe, but just outside the medals in Worlds," said Sugar.

"So I think I thought I'd be a bit daunted in respect of being up there, but racing's so unpredictable anyway, it's a really nice feeling to know that you're capable and that you've got a chance."

Sugar's KL3 canoe sprint competition starts on Friday, 3 September and while focused on her ambitions, is mindful that enjoying the experience is also important in a world disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Covid pandemic has changed things a lot, like mask-wearing. There are so many more protocols to get your head around than the demands of just training," she said.

"The BPA's [BPA - British Paralympic Association] done an amazing job and our staff at British canoeing of organising everything so we're just told what to do as and when so we don't have to worry about all those stresses and just get on with training."

Sugar added: "There are so many things that have to fall into place that the people at home don't see.

"Like literally getting here sitting in one piece is another thing.

"So we do feel as a team we are here to enjoy it and we make sure too we make it fun within our bubbles and then we really appreciate it.

"And obviously we're here to perform and try to do our best."