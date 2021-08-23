Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Seven Northern Irish athletes are among the 4,400 competitors at the Games in Tokyo

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

A year later than planned, the Tokyo Paralympics have finally arrived.

Against a backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in the Japanese capital, the Games will be held amid unprecedented circumstances as Tokyo becomes the first host city to stage the Paralympics for a second time.

Among the 4,400 athletes competing are seven from Northern Ireland; three representing Great Britain and four representing Ireland.

Of the seven, two are making their Paralympic debuts and three return as reigning champions having claimed gold in Rio five years ago.

As the Games begin, BBC Sport NI takes a look at what is in store for Northern Ireland's Paralympians.

Jason Smyth - Athletics - Ireland

The greatest Paralympic sprinter of all time is back for more.

Smyth's reputation precedes him going into Tokyo and there's no reason to be coy about the fact that he expects to win gold, given that he has topped the podium 20 times in major championships.

Undefeated in Paralympic competition, the Eglinton man's 100m record of 10.46 seconds that saw him clinch gold at London 2012 remains the fastest-ever time in the T13 class.

With the T13 200m removed from the programme by the International Paralympic Committee, Smyth was unable to complete his double gold triumphs of 2008 and 2012 in Rio, but he still reigned supreme in the 100m to claim a fifth Paralympic gold.

Sunday 29 August is his big day in Tokyo, with the heats starting at 04:28 BST before the final in the day's late session, between 11:00-14:05 BST.

Barry McClements - Swimming - Ireland

It is a debut Games for 19-year-old swimmer Barry McClements.

The Newtownards man made his first big impact in senior competition aged just 15, claiming gold in the S9 400m freestyle at the Para Swimming World Series in Copenhagen four years ago.

McClements was half a second away from a place in the 2019 World Championships final and will hope to make multiple finals this time around, competing in four events.

First up are the S9 400m freestyle heats that begin on Wednesday at 1:06 BST, making him the first Irish competitor to open his Paralympic campaign in Tokyo.

Bethany Firth - Swimming - Great Britain

Another decorated Paralympian returning to add to an already impressive haul, Seaforde's Firth is a far cry from the relatively unknown prospect who clinched a superb surprise gold at the London 2012 Games.

The 25-year-old is back to defend the S14 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley titles that she won in Rio to take her Paralympic gold medal tally to four.

Despite the incredible success, Firth insists that enjoying the competition is her number one priority having been forced to improvise her training with the help of a paddling pool during last year's lockdowns.

The freestyle heats are first up on Friday 27 August from 01:20 BST, where the defending champion will hope to get up and running on day three of competition at the Games.

James MacSorley - Wheelchair Basketball - Great Britain

It might be a first Paralympics for Belfast's James MacSorley, but there's no lack of expectation on the wheelchair basketballer's shoulders.

MacSorley is part of the Great Britain's 12-man panel, with the reigning world champions expecting to be firmly in the hunt to take home gold.

The 26-year-old plays for Spanish club ADM Econy Gran Canaria and is no stranger to the international set-up, having made his senior debut at GB's World Championship triumph in 2018.

Defending Paralympic champions USA await in the group stages, but GB's campaign begins against Algeria at 06:45 BST on Thursday.

Michael McKillop - Athletics - Ireland

There is something on the line for every Paralympian competing in Tokyo, but few have issued themselves such a definitive ultimatum as Michael McKillop.

The Belfast runner says he will leave Japan either as a 2020 Paralympic medallist, or as a retired athlete.

Like Firth and Smyth he has little to prove by way of Paralympic calibre having won gold in each of the last three Games, twice in 2012.

At 31 he knows all too well the sacrifice and rigours of training that come with committing to yet another Paralympic cycle, and that is why he will take stock after the T38 1500m, with the final on Saturday 4 August at 11:15 BST.

It is a new Paralympic category for McKillop, whose previous gold came in T37 which was removed prior to the 2019 World Championships.

Claire Taggart - Boccia - Great Britain

Five years on from becoming Northern Ireland's first boccia Paralympian, Larne's Claire Taggart is aiming to go at least one better than the quarter-finals, where her journey in Rio ended.

Back then Taggart was a relative newcomer to the sport, having only taken it up in 2012, but now the 26-year-old arrives in Japan with considerable pedigree.

Before the pandemic brought competition to a halt Taggart was in fine form, winning gold at the 2019 European Open and claiming individual silver and team bronze at the European Regional Championships.

Having had to shield for much of the pandemic Taggart's preparations were considerably disrupted, but she received a boost in June when she was given sole access to a local venue enabling her to dedicate more time to training as the Games approached.

The individual BC2 competition begins on Saturday 28 August at 05:20 BST.

Phil Eaglesham - Shooting - Ireland

Dungannon's Phil Eaglesham returns for his second Paralympics, having finished 30th in the 10m air rifle event in Rio.

Now shorn of the familiar beard from Rio, which he later said he viewed as a "disguise" during his own mental health struggles, father-of-three Eaglesham is a passionate mental health campaigner who hopes his own story external-link can serve as inspiration for others.

The former Royal Marine has already made Irish para-shooting history, winning the country's first ever World Championship medal when he claimed bronze in 2019.

That was enough to secure his place in Tokyo, where his journey will begin with R4 qualification on Monday at 05:15 BST.