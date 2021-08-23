Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Bhania has been in charge of Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team since 2013

The Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball head coach Haj Bhania has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel to the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhania will oversee tactical strategy for both the men's and women's teams from the UK and will work alongside assistant Steve Caine.

Gaz Choudhry has been promoted to player-coach, while Simon Fisher remains in charge of the women's team.

Choudhry said it was "an honour" to be trusted with his new role.

The 36-year-old has been a key part of the team since making his international debut in 2009 and won bronze in Rio five years ago.

The GB men are the current European and world champions and start their campaign against Algeria on Thursday (06:45 BST).