Aled Sion Davies won gold in the F42 shot put at the Rio Paralympics in 2016

After a successful Olympic Games for Welsh athletes, the nation's top Paralympians now have their time to shine.

The Tokyo Paralympics take place from Tuesday, 24 August to Sunday, 5 September.

ParalympicsGB have 226 athletes - of whom 21 are from Wales or have Welsh connections.

There are 14 men and seven women ranging from 21 years of age to 56. Eight are making their Paralympic debuts.

The Welsh contingent at Rio 2016 brought back seven medals, including four golds, and there are a whole host of exciting names to follow in Tokyo over the next two weeks.

PARA-ARCHERY

David Phillips

Dave Phillips has trained with the same archery club he belonged to when a teenager

Age: 55 | From: Cwmbran | Event: men's open recurve

Phillips took up archery after a 30-year break in 2013 following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis that had forced him into early retirement.

Just three years later he was competing at the Rio Paralympic Games, where he reached the quarter-finals of the mixed team competition alongside Tania Nadarajah.

Being included on the vulnerable list meant he spent over a year stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic and he had to make do with a five-metre archery range in his garden and conservatory gym.

But his result at the 2019 World Para-archery Championships was enough to secure a place in Tokyo and he is now preparing for his second Paralympic Games.

John Stubbs

John Stubbs is the veteran of the ParalympicsGB team at 56

Age: 56 | From: Denbighshire | Event: men's open compound

Stubbs is no stranger to Paralympic success having won gold at Beijing 2008 and silver at Rio 2016.

His 2008 title came in men's individual compound, which he will compete in again in Tokyo.

Originally from Warrington, he now lives in north Wales and is the veteran of the ParalympicsGB team at 56.

PARA-ATHLETICS

Hollie Arnold

Hollie Arnold won Paralympic gold in the F46 javelin at Rio 2016

Age: 27 | From: Grimsby (qualifies for Wales through residency) | Event: women's F46 javelin

Hollie Arnold made her Paralympics debut aged just 14 in 2008, finishing a more than respectable 11th in a mixed category in Beijing.

At London 2012 she moved up to fifth before her crowning glory at Rio 2016. She broke the world record on her way to her first Paralympic title.

Arnold has since added further World, European and Commonwealth titles to her impressive trophy cabinet.

Tokyo will be her fourth Paralympics and her major rival, as ever, will be New Zealander Holly Robinson, who broke Arnold's world record in 2019.

Olivia Breen

Olivia Breen won long jump gold for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Age: 25 | From: Guildford (Welsh mother) | Event: women's T38 long jump and 100m

Olivia Breen can boast medals from the Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Para Athletics Championships and European Championships.

The 25-year-old is now ready for her third Paralympic Games and will be hoping to add to the bronze she won in the women's T35-38 4x100m relay.

She will compete in the 100m and long jump in Tokyo, the latter the event in which she won gold for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Aled Sion Davies

Age: 30 | From: Cardiff | Event: men's F63 shot put

The fact that Davies has been voted co-captain of the ParalympicsGB athletics team in Tokyo shows the status he holds within the sport.

The Cardiff athlete has won Paralympic titles in both javelin and shot put, the latter coming last time out at Rio 2016.

He has also won a remarkable seven world titles across the two events since 2013.

Davies warmed up for Tokyo in perfect fashion with a fourth consecutive European shot put title in June.

Kyron Duke

Kyron Duke continues to chase a gold at a major championships

Age: 29 | From: Cwmbran | Event: men's F41 shot put

In a 10-year international career, Kyron Duke has won a host of major medals and has been to the last two Paralympic Games.

But having broken the F41 shot put world record in 2019, hopes are high that Tokyo 2020 could be his biggest competition yet.

That record was broken again earlier this year, but European silver in June showed Duke's medal-winning potential ahead of this summer's Games.

Sabrina Fortune

Sabrina Fortune is competing at her second Paralympics

Age: 24 | From: Mold | Event: women's F20 shot put

Sabrina Fortune first joined an athletics club when she was 11 years old and has not looked back.

By the age of 18 she was competing at the World Championships and a year later she won bronze on her Paralympic debut in Rio.

She has continued to develop since and won her first F20 shot put world title in 2019.

The 24-year-old goes into her second Paralympics as one of the world's best.

Harri Jenkins

Harri Jenkins is coached by three-time Paralympian Nathan Stephens

Age: 25 | From: Neath | Event: men's T33 100m

Jenkins originally played wheelchair basketball and won gold with Great Britain at the 2014 U23 European Championships.

The following year he switched to para-athletics and has won medals at World and European level in the men's T33 100m.

Tokyo 2020 will be the 25-year-old's first Paralympic Games.

Harrison Walsh

Harrison Walsh took up para-athletics after injury ended his rugby career

Age: 25 | From: Swansea | Event: men's F64 discus

There was a time Walsh might have been dreaming of playing for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

But the former Wales U18 international's rugby career was ended by a freak knee injury while playing for Swansea RFC in 2015.

A series of tears and nerve damage left him with no feeling in his right foot and his surgeon told him he was never going to play rugby again and may even struggle to walk.

A meeting with Disability Sport Wales put him on a journey to para-athletics, which recently saw him take European bronze in his first major international tournament.

BOCCIA

David Smith

David Smith took BC1 gold in Rio

Age: 31 | From: Swansea | Event: men's BC1 and BC1/2 mixed team

It is hard to do David Smith's achievements justice in only a few short paragraphs.

The 31-year-old is the reigning Paralympic champion and also has gold, silver and bronze medals from London 2012 and Beijing 2008.

He has also won the last three individual BC1 world titles and goes into his fourth Paralympics hoping to cement his place as the most most successful British boccia player in history.

PARA-CANOE

Laura Sugar

Laura Sugar has switched to paracanoeing from para-athletics and hockey

Age: 30 | From: Cambridge (born in Cardiff) | Event: women's KL3

Laura Sugar is a multi-talented athlete, having represented Wales at hockey before going on to be selected in athletics for the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

The 30-year-old then switched to para-canoe and is now preparing for her second Paralympics in a second different sport.

Sugar has proved a natural in a canoe, winning World Championship silver and European bronze in her debut season in 2019.

Her gold medal in the European Paralympic qualifier in May proved her potential for more success in Tokyo.

PARA-CYCLING

James Ball

James Ball has Lewis Stewart as his pilot in Tokyo

Age: 30 | From: Torfaen | Event: men's B (with pilot Lewis Stewart)

Ball started as a swimmer, then took up athletics, before finally settling on cycling.

The visually-impaired athlete rides behind a pilot.

That was Craig McClean for Ball's Paralympic debut in 2016, where they finished fifth in the kilo.

Ball then teamed up with Pete Mitchell for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning two silvers, and the pair won World Championship gold in the kilo in 2019.

In 2020 there was another switch of pilot to Lewis Stewart and the duo got off to the perfect start with gold in the sprint and silver in the kilo at the World Championships, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

PARA-EQUESTRIAN

Georgia Wilson

Georgia Wilson started riding at the age of two

Age: 25 | From: Abergele | Event: grade II dressage

Wilson received a late call-up only this month as Sophie Christiansen had to withdraw from the original team due to her horse having a minor veterinary issue.

The 25-year-old from north Wales has pedigree though, having won freestyle gold, individual silver and helping the British team to silver at the 2019 European Championships.

Wilson started riding aged two after her mum was advised it would help with her balance and she will ride the seven-year-old Sakura in Tokyo.

JUDO

Jack Hodgson

Jack Hodgson was inspired by the 2012 London Paralympics

Age: 24 | From: Llantwit Major | Event: men's +100kg

Jack Hodgson was part of a military family and moved around a lot as a young child.

He took up judo aged seven as a means of finding some consistency wherever they want.

A few years later he was diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition.

Inspired by the London Paralympics in 2012, he was selected for Rio 2016 and finished seventh.

Now ranked sixth in the world, Hodgson is preparing for his second Paralympics in Tokyo.

PARA-ROWING

Benjamin Pritchard

Benjamin Pritchard was paralysed from the waist down following a cycling crash in 2016 and took up rowing later that year

Age: 29 | From: Swansea | Event: PR1 M1x

Benjamin Pritchard was a talented cyclist and triathlete. Until a crash in 2016 left him paralysed from the waist down.

He took up indoor rowing during his rehab at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and loved it.

In 2017 he joined British Rowing's Para Development Squad and went on to make his international debut in 2019.

The 29-year-old was originally targeting Paris 2024, but quickly rose up the ranks and secured his spot for Tokyo 2020.

PARA-TABLE TENNIS

Joshua Stacey won bronze for Wales at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018

Joshua Stacey

Age: 21 | From: Cardiff | Event: men's class 9 singles and men's class 9-10 team

Stacey took up table tennis aged 13, but four years later was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

It did not stop his commitment to the sport though and he soon made his international debut. That was followed by a first Commonwealth Games for Wales and the then teenager returned from Gold Coast with a bronze medal.

The 21-year-old is currently ranked 13th in the world in his class.

Paul Karabardak

Paul Karabardak was introduced to table tennis at a local disabled youth club

Age: 35 | From: Swansea | Event: men's class 6 singles and men's class 6-7 team

Paul Karabardak was a keen footballer growing up, but suffered a massive stroke at the age of just 10.

He was later introduced to table tennis at a local disabled youth club and by the age of 15 he had been selected for the GB Para-Table Tennis team for the European Championships, where he won a team bronze medal.

In the two decades since he has won further medals at World and European Championships and has been to the last three Paralympic Games.

Tom Matthews

Injury forced Tom Matthews out of Rio 2016

Age: 29 | From: Aberdare | Event: men's class 1 singles

Tom Matthews was a promising mountain biker until a fall while out riding left him wheelchair-bound at the age of 16.

He was encouraged to start table tennis as part of his rehab and joined the Welsh squad after leaving hospital.

He missed out on qualification for Rio 2016 due to a broken leg, but has finally made it to his first Paralympics in Tokyo.

PARA-TAEKWONDO

Beth Munro

Age: 28 | From: Liverpool (Welsh mother) | Event: women's K44 -58kg

There will not be many athletes in Tokyo who are newer to their sport than Beth Munro.

May's European Paralympic Qualification Tournament was her first competitive bout.

The 28-year-old former netballer had only recently joined the GB programme after her potential was spotted by Disability Sport Wales.

Munro won that first fight impressively to secure her place in Tokyo.

WHEELCHAIR FENCING

Gemma Collis-McCann

Gemma Collis-McCann is the first and only British woman to win World Cup Gold

Age: 28 | From: Manchester (Welsh mother) | Event: women's sabre and épée

Gemma Collis-McCann competed at the London 2012 Paralympics less than a year after first taking up the sport at university in Durham.

She followed that up with a second Paralympic appearance in Rio before becoming the first and only British woman to win World Cup Gold in Montreal in 2018.

Tokyo 2020 will be the first time she has qualified for a Paralympics in two weapons - sabre and epee.

WHEELCHAIR RUGBY

Jim Roberts

Jim Roberts has said he hopes to end his career with a bang in Tokyo

Age: 33 | From: Welshpool | Event: 3.0 classification

Jim Roberts was a successful cross-country runner when he caught bacterial meningitis whilst at university, resulting in the amputation of both his legs.

A nurse who supported his rehab introduced him to the sport of wheelchair rugby.

Roberts made his GB debut in 2013 and helped the side to a European title, before making his Paralympic debut in 2016.

Earlier this year he said the team's journey to the Tokyo Paralympics had been a "tough ride" after they had lost their UK Sport funding following Rio 2016.