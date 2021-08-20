Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot, Someity, is displayed on a bus in the Japanese capital

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8

The Paralympics will take place in "a very difficult situation", organisers have warned as Japan recorded its highest daily total of Covid cases.

Daily cases in Japan exceeded 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, five days before the Games begin.

"The infection situation today is different to how it was before the Olympics. It has deteriorated," said Tokyo 2020 official Hidemasa Nakamura.

Reports claim some Tokyo hospitals are limiting treatment of Paralympians.

The Asahi Newspaper reported on Friday external-link that hospitals had declined the organisers' request to take in those who fall sick or are injured at competition venues and are prioritising domestic patients instead.

The surge in cases has put pressure on the country's health service with hospitals close to capacity.

"Looking at the medical situation, we cannot help but say we will hold the Paralympics in the middle of a very difficult situation," added Nakamura.

"The local medical system is also in a very tight situation.

"Para athletes, compared to Olympic athletes, risk having even more serious symptoms, so we need to be even more careful."

Like at the Olympics, which finished earlier this month, athletes will be tested frequently and restricted to venues and the athletes' village.

Events will take place behind closed doors, including the flame lighting ceremony on Friday.

The influx of athletes for the Paralympics is less than a third of the size of that for the Olympics with approximately 4,400 competitors heading for Tokyo.

So far, 86 positive tests have been recorded among Paralympics participants, mostly among Japan-based employees and contractors.

The Games run until 5 September.