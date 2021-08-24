Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

The summer of 2021 has had highs and lows for Scots at major sporting events and the excitement continues with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

There are 33 Scots on the list, that includes assistants, guides and pilots who would all receive medals, if successful.

In terms of numbers, it's the same number of Scots on ParalympicsGB as there were in Rio five years ago. However, the overall team size for ParalympicsGB is smaller so the Scots are a higher percentage of the team (12.5% in Rio and 14.3% for Tokyo).

There are more female athletes this time - 12 in Rio and 15 in Tokyo - and the Scottish contingent is a mix of experience and newcomers.

Boccia

Stephen McGuire, 37, Hamilton

The 2016 individual world champion lost in the quarter-finals in London and Rio. McGuire was also 2009 European champion at BC4 pairs and 2010 world silver medallist in individual and pairs.

Jamie McCowan, 26, Dundonald

European BC4 pairs gold in 2013 then, after moving to BC3, the younger McCowan failed to progress from the pool stage at Rio 2016 before winning silver at the European Championships a year later.

Scott McCowan, 30, Dundonald

The older McCowan finished fifth in the BC3 pairs on his Paralympics debut in 2012 and reached the individual last 16 but did not qualify from the pool stage in Rio. However, he won 2013 European bronze in the pairs, world silver in 2014 and European silver in 2017.

Jamie and Scott McCowan keep boccia rivalry in the family

Gary McCowan (assistant), Dundonald

Scott competes in the BC3 category in which players use an assistive device or 'ramp' to propel the ball into court. They have a ramp assistant to operate the ramp, which in Scott's case is his father Gary.

Linda McCowan (assistant), Dundonald

Scott was selected for Rio alongside his younger brother Jamie, whose ramp assistant is their mother Linda meaning that the whole family featured in Rio and the McCowans will be in Tokyo together as well.

Para-archery

Nathan Macqueen, 30, Polbeth

Having played rugby for Glasgow Warriors Under-21s before a serious motorbike accident, Macqueen returned to archery and finished ninth in Rio before winning European silver in the individual compound event in 2016.

Para-athletics

Libby Clegg, 31, Stockport

Clegg burst on to the international scene aged 16 at the 2006 World Championships, when she won a silver medal in the T12 200m. She matched that in the T12 100m when making her Paralympic debut in Beijing 2008 and again four years later in London before gold in the T11 100m and 200m in Rio.

Having given birth to son Edward in 2019, she made her competitive return at the World Championships later that year only to be disqualified in the semi-finals of the T11 200m - her event in Tokyo along with the 4x100m relay.

Libby Clegg (right) and her guide Chris Clarke

Jo Butterfield, 42, Doncaster

In 2014, her debut season in the F51 Club Throw, Butterfield won European and world gold before breaking the world record leading up to gold in Rio. She has since had to settle for silver at the 2018 Europeans and 2019 World Championships.

Samantha Kinghorn, 25, Scottish Borders

A double world and triple European champion, Paralympic gold is next on Sammi Kinghorn's to-do list. The T53 athlete has medalled at 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m and will go for gold in three of those distances in Tokyo, with no 200m event at these Games.

Stefanie Reid, 36, Loughborough

Reid was born in New Zealand and grew up in Canada but is connected to the UK via her Scottish father and English mother. She goes into the Tokyo Games with a strong Paralympic record after a bronze in the T44 long jump at Beijing 2008 and F44 silver at both London 2012 and Rio 2016. Can she go one better in Japan?

Maria Lyle, 21, Dunbar

A second Games for the T35 sprinter, Lyle has a silver and two bronze from her Rio 2016 appearances. The silver was won as part of the 4x100m T35-38 relay team but she will not compete in that discipline in Tokyo. She will aim to better the third places she achieved five years ago in the 100m and 200m.

Owen Miller, 29, Dunfermline

It's a first Games for 1500m T20 runner Miller. A sixth place at the 2019 World Championships in Dubai has been his career highlight so far.

Derek Rae, 35, Kirkcaldy

The T46 marathon runner competed at Rio 2016 and that same year set a personal best of 2:37.28 at the IPC World Cup. Three years later, he recorded a sub 2:30 as he claimed silver in his classification at the 2019 Marathon World Championships in London.

Ben Rowlings, 25, Shrewsbury

Rowlings has been a regular European Championships medallist but is yet to finish on the podium at a Paralympics. The T34 runner will compete over 100m and 800m in Tokyo. Though born in England, Bo'ness has become his home.

Melanie Woods, 27, Glasgow

It will be a first Paralympics for Woods. She came fifth in the final of the women's 800m T54 at this year's European Championships in Poland and will compete in the 400m and 800m in Tokyo.

Para-cycling

Finlay Graham, 21, Strathpeffer

C3 rider Graham will compete in the men's road race and time trial at his first Paralympic Games. He has competed internationally in road and track events in recent years, having switched from mountain biking.

Jenny Holl, 21, Stirling

Holl will make her Paralympic debut piloting Sophie Unwin in the women's road race B and time trial B. The highlight of her pro-cycling career so far has been a silver medal as part of Great Britain's team pursuit at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

Neil Fachie, 37, Aberdeen

Fachie is back for a third Paralympics after gold and silver at London 2012 and another silver four years later in Rio. With pilot Matt Rotherham, he goes in the men's 1000m time trial B and men's individual pursuit B - the events he has previously medalled in. His English wife Lora is also part of the track cycling team.

Fachie and Rotherham are the current world champions and record holders

Aileen McGlynn, 48, Paisley

Featuring at a fourth Games, McGlynn already has three golds, two silvers and a bronze at Paralympics. She will compete in the women's 1000m time trial B and the women's individual pursuit B. The four-time world champion will have sprint cyclist Helen Scott as pilot.

Lewis Stewart, 22, Kilearn

Stewart continues as pilot for James Ball, having been part of gold and silver successes at last year's Track World Championships in Canada. Ball competes in the same events as Fachie.

Para-swimming

Conner Morrison, 23, Turriff

Going to his first Paralympics, Morrison competes in S14, SB14, SM14 classifications with 100m breaststroke his specialism. He won silver in that evet at the 2018 European Championships in Dublin.

Andrew Mullen, 21, Glasgow

Looking to add to a silver and two bronze at Rio 2016, S5 swimmer Mullen competes at his third Paralympics. His successes so far have come in backstroke, butterfly and freestyle, including four golds at the 2016 European Championships in Madeira.

Stephen Clegg, 25, Scottish Borders

The younger brother of sprinter Libby, Stephen reached two finals at Rio 2016 and won silver at the World Championships three years later. The men's 100m butterfly S12 will be his focus in Tokyo.

Clegg is targeting success in the pool in Tokyo

Scott Quin, 31, Edinburgh

After narrowly missing out on a place at London 2012, Quin took silver in the 100m breaststroke SB14 in Rio and will compete in that event again in Tokyo. He also won silver at a home World Championships in 2015 and gold at the Europeans a year later.

Toni Shaw, 18, Aberdeen

The teenager has set world records in the S9 200m butterfly and 4x100m medley relay and will compete in the women's 400m freestyle S9 and 100m butterfly S9.

Louis Lawlor, 19, Glasgow

Another teen, S14 100m backstroke swimmer Lawlor, took bronze at the World Championships in London in 2019. Tokyo will be his first Paralympics.

Para-triathlon

Alison Peasgood, 33, Dunfermline

After taking silver in the PT5 class at Rio 2016, Peasgood is back for a second Paralympics. Nikki Bartlett will be her guide in the PTVI class in Tokyo.

Hazel MacLeod, 35, Edinburgh

Triathlete MacLeod is PTVI guide for Melissa Reid, having previously been a guide for Peasgood at Rio 2016. She was a reserve in Team Scotland for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Powerlifting

Micky Yule, 42, Edinburgh

Yule will compete in the men's -65kg, having been part of Paralympics GB at Rio 2016. He finished sixth in Brazil and previously won gold at the 2015 European Championships in Hungary.

Yule is a multiple weight British champion

Wheelchair basketball

Jude Hamer, 30, Devon

It's a third Games for Hamer after featuring at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She is a four-time European Championship bronze winner and also helped Great Britain win silver at the 2018 World Championships.

Robyn Love, 30, Ayr

Love was also part of that 2018 silver success and has twice won bronze at European level. She appears at her second Paralympics after going to Brazil five years ago.

Wheelchair tennis

Gordon Reid, 29, Alexandria

Reid came close to a double gold at Rio 2016 after winning gold in the singles and losing the men's doubles final with Alfie Hewitt. He's won all four of tennis' Grand Slam doubles and both the Australian Open and Wimbledon singles.

Para-shooting

Lesley Stewart, 42, Blairgowrie

Sh1a shooter Stewart competes in the R2 and R8 events in Tokyo. She took silver in the R8 at the 2013 European Championships and bronze at this year's Shooting World Cup in Lima, which secured her quota place for Japan.