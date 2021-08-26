Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete Stef Reid will compete in the T64 long jump

One of Stef Reid's moments of clarity came when she was beaten at Scrabble by inmates at a maximum security prison.

"I walked into that prison thinking I was going to be teaching people who were not quite as bright as me," Reid recalls of her time educating prisoners in high-school maths.

"Oh my goodness, they literally had the entire Scrabble dictionary memorised. And as I started teaching them maths, this gentleman had the most natural understanding of calculus I have ever seen.

"What flickered for me, unfortunately, is 90% of this population simply learned differently from everyone else. That's just what happens when you don't fit the mould."

Reid has never conformed to any mould. She is an actress, model, a Masterchef finalist, did her own Ted Talk last year, has a degree in biochemistry, and is now hunting a fourth Paralympic medal in the T64 long jump in Tokyo.

A boat accident at 16 led to her right foot being amputated, but after an initial struggle to come to terms with her new reality, Reid has learned to make the most of everything rather than let perception affect her.

"Just do things that scare you on a regular basis and just see," the 36-year-old says, laughing. "I speak to kids and say, 'you can be anything you want to be with a disability'.

"Then I realised about eight years into it, that's not completely true. Yes, you can do everything, if you have money and access."

One of Reid's goals is to ensure more people with a disability have the chances she has had. Whether it is appearing in Vogue magazine or in short films, or becoming the first amputee model to appear at London Fashion Week, she has always strived to break down barriers.

"The first thing we need to do is change perspective and perception," Reid explains. "That's when the resource and practicalities change. But it has to start with the heart and how you see people and whether or not you want to live in a world that includes everyone.

"It wasn't until I started doing sport that I looked at my artificial leg and didn't think, 'I hate this thing so much', but actually, 'this thing's amazing, it's what lets me run'. So you should stare at it, and I'll stare at it too because it's awesome. And actually I'll have one in hot pink glitter please."

'I hope I can come home with something shiny'

Like all athletes going to the Paralympics, Reid was affected by the year's delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Training in a house for long spells is not ideal, particularly when you're a keen baker.

"I just accepted, 'you know what I'm just going to enjoy this, I accept I'm going to put on three or four kilos, and I'll lose it later'," says Reid, who was brought up in Canada by her Scottish dad and English mum.

"I know this is a pretty big statement, but I do in fact make the world's best oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies. Really I just tried everything. I nailed sourdough, I was pretty proud of that."

So after Masterchef, is it Bake Off next? "Nah, I'm not good enough," she replies. "Although [winner] Peter [Sawkins] did tweet me. I made a beef wellington and I tagged him in a post and he said, 'that was amazing'."

Accompanying husband Brent Lakatos, a Paralympic and world champion wheelchair racer, on a bike during his marathon training helped Reid recover prime shape, and now she is ready to go.

The chance to deliver a fourth Paralympic medal looms, and potentially a first ever gold to match her world title, after podium finishes in the T44 200m in 2008, and the F44 long jump in 2012 and 2016.

"Gold is what gets you out of bed in the morning, but you don't actually have control over that because I can't control what anyone else does," she says.

"So then you also have to have what I would call a process goal. These are the boring goals that only I, my coach, and my husband Brent will know of, but that's what I can control and hold myself accountable to.

"I hope I come home with something shiny, but the sport has definitely moved on and we're at the point now where you can't really predict who's going to win."