Tokyo Paralympics: ParalympicsGB selects a record percentage of female athletes
Great Britain will have its highest-ever percentage of female athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympics.
There will be 100 women among the 227 athletes - 44% of the party - representing ParalympicsGB across 19 sports at the Games, which run from 24 August to 5 September.
That is a 4% increase in British female representation from Rio 2016.
"It's a milestone we should all be incredibly proud of," Penny Briscoe, the ParalympicsGB chef de mission said.
"I feel very confident that this will be a highly competitive ParalympicsGB team that will inspire the nation once again," she added.
