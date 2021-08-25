Tokyo Paralympics: Who are Great Britain's medal winners?

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gold banner

Gold medals: 1

Sarah Storey

Women's C5 3,000m individual pursuit

Silver banner

Silver medals: 4

Steve Bate & Adam Duggleby

Crystal Lane-Wright

Women's C5 3,000m individual pursuit

Reece Dunn

Men's 100m Butterfly

Tully Kearney

Women's 200m Freestyle

Bronze banner

Bronze medals: 1

Toni Shaw

Women's 400m Freestyle

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured