Tokyo Paralympics: Who are Great Britain's medal winners?
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Gold medals: 1
Sarah Storey
Women's C5 3,000m individual pursuit
Silver medals: 4
Steve Bate & Adam Duggleby
Crystal Lane-Wright
Women's C5 3,000m individual pursuit
Reece Dunn
Tully Kearney
Bronze medals: 1
Toni Shaw
