Tokyo Paralympics medal table - which country has won most golds?

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia 61310
2China5128
3RPC3126
4Italy 2125
5Ukraine1528
6Great Britain 1416
7Brazil 1113
8Netherlands1102
9Belarus1001
9Chile1001
9Israel 1001
9Singapore1001
13Spain0202
13USA0202
15France0112
15Japan0112
15Poland0112
18Hungary 0101
18Georgia0101
20Canada0022
20Greece0022
22Germany 0011
22Mexico 0011
22Uzbekistan0011
