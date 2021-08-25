Tokyo Paralympics medal table - which country has won most golds?
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|6
|1
|3
|10
|2
|China
|5
|1
|2
|8
|3
|RPC
|3
|1
|2
|6
|4
|Italy
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|Ukraine
|1
|5
|2
|8
|6
|Great Britain
|1
|4
|1
|6
|7
|Brazil
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Israel
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Spain
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|USA
|0
|2
|0
|2
|15
|France
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Japan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Poland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|18
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Georgia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Canada
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|Greece
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Germany
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Uzbekistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
