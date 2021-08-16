'Don't be afraid to be who you are' - McKillop's Paralympic Memories

Four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop has said that he is likely to retire if he does not win a medal at the upcoming Paralympics in Tokyo.

The Belfast runner is set to to take part in his fourth Paralympic Games, which start on 24 August.

McKillop, 31, triumphed in the T37 800m in Beijing and completed an 800m and 1500m double in London four years later before a fourth success in Rio.

"I have spoken to my team, my wife and my dad," he said.

"I think we have all agreed that if I don't win a medal, that's the end. If I win a medal we will go year by year and I think that is fair.

"It is fair for me in terms of dedication, performance and sacrifice for another three years, but it is also a sacrifice my wife has had to put up with for seven to eight years.

"She has been there by my side for everything, through the hard times. It is only fair to her because she deserves the life in terms of her job and excelling in her profession, and going on to do things that she wants to do rather than having to sit in at the weekends because I have to go and race or train.

"I think that is the most important thing in my head."

McKillop 'in best shape' mentally and physically

McKillop produced the battling performance that he had promised as he won European silver in Poland

McKillop, who has spoken in the past about his struggles with mental health, saw his 13-year unbeaten record in Para-competition come to an end at the 2019 World Championships.

That followed all middle-distance events being removed from his T37 category as the Glengormley man, who was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, had to move to T38.

He won T38 1500m silver at the Para-Athletics European Championships in Poland in June before going to Portugal for two weeks of warm weather training.

The 31-year-old has been running in an acclimatisation chamber - in which he said he lost "three quarters of a kilo" - to prepare as best he can for the humid conditions that he will face in Tokyo.

"The mindset is slightly different due to the fact that I've lost my category," he explained.

"Unfortunately that was taken away from me after 2019 so I'm going to be racing against guys who have a slightly milder condition than me, but that doesn't affect me in my mindset.

"I'm going there to win a medal and step on that podium again which I missed out on at the 2019 World Championships. I feel like I'm in the best shape I've been in in a very, very long time physically and mentally.

"I can't remember the last season I ran sub two minutes for 800m a few times and I've ran my quickest 1500m since 2013.

"I'm in the right place to go out there and perform but it's about making sure I'm prepared to step on that starting line and go out and execute the race that I hope will happen, and I can get on that podium."

'I want to lay everything on the track'

McKillop won T38 1500m silver at the Para-Athletics European Championships in Poland

McKillop has been involved in Para-athletics for 16 years and noted the huge progression of the sport during that time, particularly since the London 2012 Paralympics.

And, while admitting that the expectations he places on himself have not always helped in the past, he is confident of using his experience in a positive fashion in Tokyo.

"For many years, when I struggled with my mental health, it [his previous success and experience of coping with pressure] was a hindrance because I put so much pressure on myself and always had doubts," he explained.

"But I feel like now I am in such a good place, mentally and physically, that going to Tokyo I am going to use my experience because, if there are heats, I think the turnaround could be only 21 hours.

"I have done that before in the past in able-bodied sport and I know what it feels like to race twice in 24 hours. So when we are in the semi-final it will not be all guns blazing but about being smart, doing as little as possible to qualify and making sure I get on the starting line for the final.

"If it's a straight final then I have said I am putting everything on black and I'm going for it. If I come across that line and I don't win a medal at least I know I have gambled, and I think that is the most important thing for me.

"Just lay everything on the track, give everything and if it is good enough on the day then I can walk away with my head held high with a medal, and if it is not then I can still walk away with my head held high knowing I have given everything."