People tried to cling on to the wheels of a departing US military plane

Afghanistan's two Paralympic athletes have been stopped from competing at the Tokyo Games because of unrest in the country.

Taekwondo competitor Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli were due to arrive in Japan on Tuesday.

Khudadadi was set to become the first woman to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics, which start on 24 August.

The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee's chef de mission Arian Sadiqi said it was "heartbreaking".

Sadiqi, who is based in London, added: "This would have been the first female Afghan taekwondo player to take part.

"This was history in the making. She was excited to take part, she was very passionate to compete.

"Zakia would have been a great role model for the rest of the females in the country.

"Unfortunately, due to the current upheaval going on in Afghanistan, the team could not leave Kabul in time."

Khudadadi, 23, had previously said she was "thrilled" by the prospect of being the first woman to compete at the Games for her country, external-link while 24-year-old Rasouli said the chance to feature in Tokyo was a "dream".

There have been scenes of panic at Kabul airport as residents try to flee following the seizure of the Afghan capital by the Taliban.

At least five people have reportedly been killed at the airport, with all flights now stopped.

Sadiqi said the team had tried to secure flights, but prices began to rise as the Taliban gained control of numerous cities.

"They were really excited prior to the situation," Sadiqi said. "They were training wherever they could, in the parks and back gardens."