Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Irish swimmer Patrick Flanagan has qualified for his first Paralympics

Irish Para-swimmer Patrick Flanagan has expressed frustration after his wheelchair was broken during the course of a flight from Dublin to London on his way to the Tokyo Games.

Swimmer Flanagan, about to compete in his first Paralympics, discovered the damage after arriving at Heathrow.

"I was given my wheelchair back except it was completely broken," said the 23-year-old Longford man on Saturday.

Flanagan now is getting his previous wheelchair transported to Tokyo.

"This is not something that can happen to wheelchair users. It's unacceptable," added the Irishman.

"The wheels have been damaged so much that they no longer spin, along with a lot of other dents and scrapes.

"The staff in Heathrow were extremely apologetic but unfortunately an apology does very little for me.

"I was given an oversized airport wheelchair, filled out a claim form and sent on my way.

"I can barely push myself in this new chair and simple tasks like getting around my hotel room are extremely tough. And now I have to fly to Tokyo."

Flanagan's wheelchair is custom-made and sized to support his back, and he described it as "extremely sturdy".

"It would not be damaged easily. I'm gutted to have to start out my Paralympic journey like this but I just can't wait to get to Japan, join up with the rest of the team and put on a performance to be proud of."

Speaking later on social media, Flanagan thanked well wishers for their messages of support as he prepared to make the second leg of his journey to Tokyo.