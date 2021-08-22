Sarah Storey, Kadeena Cox, Jonnie Peacock and Hannah Cockroft have all won gold medals for Great Britain at previous Paralympic Games

They were delayed for a year but the Tokyo Paralympics are almost here - plan how you will follow the 12 days of competition with our day-by-day guide - all times BST.

The ParalympicsGB squad won 147 medals in Rio five years ago, 64 of them gold.

The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony takes place on Tuesday, 24 August from 12:00 with competition starting the following day.

Wednesday, 25 August - day one

Medal events: 24

Track cycling (women's C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit, C4 3,000m individual pursuit, C5 3,000m individual pursuit, men's B 4,000m individual pursuit), swimming (men's S9 400m freestyle, S1 100m backstroke, S2 100m backstroke, S14 100m butterfly, SB3 50m breaststroke, S10 50m freestyle, S13 100m butterfly, S5 200m freestyle, S8 100m freestyle; women's S9 400m freestyle, S2 100m backstroke, S14 100m butterfly, S6 50m freestyle, S10 50m freestyle, S13 100m butterfly, S5 200m freestyle) wheelchair fencing (men's sabre A, sabre B, women's sabre A, sabre B)

Brit watch

Three sports have medals up for grabs on the opening day of competition in Tokyo - and Great Britain are strongly placed for success in all three.

Storey is Britain's most successful female Paralympian

The Izu Velodrome could be the venue for GB's first medal with Sarah Storey going for her fourth consecutive gold in the C5 3000m individual pursuit. Storey heads into Tokyo as Britain's most successful female Paralympian and needs three titles to beat Mike Kenny's all-time record of 16 golds. Team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright took silver behind Storey in Rio and will hope to challenge again (qualifying 03:17, final 06:32).

Tandem pair Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby will be bidding to retain their B 4000m individual pursuit title (qualifying 03:52, final 06:57) but they were beaten by a strong Polish pair at the 2020 Worlds.

In the pool, where finals start at 09:00, Reece Dunn and Tully Kearney will be aiming to add maiden Paralympic titles to their world crowns in the S14 100m butterfly (10:05) and S5 200m freestyle (12:10) respectively.

Jessica-Jane Applegate lost out to Russia's Valeriia Shabalina in the women's S14 100m butterfly at the Worlds by 0.58 seconds and the pandemic hampered the Norfolk swimmer's training, meaning she had to train in a hot tub in her garden, but she will be determined to add to her Paralympic medal tally in her favourite event (10:12).

In Rio, wheelchair fencer Piers Gilliver won silver in the epee A event. This time, he is going for medals in four events and starts his campaign in the sabre event where he has won two world bronze medals in 2017 and 2019. The finals session starts at 07:30.

Two team sports where GB have high hopes of medals also get under way. The GB women's wheelchair basketball team, who were fourth in Rio and runners-up at the Worlds and Europeans, start their campaign against Canada (06:45), while the wheelchair rugby team, who are chasing their first Paralympic medal, also begin their pool stages against Canada (09:30).

World watch

Cyclist Emily Petricola came to Para-sport after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and since making her international debut at the Para-Cycling Track World Championships in 2018, she has been a dominant figure in her C4 category.

The 41-year-old is a two-time world gold medallist in the women's C4 pursuit and will be hoping to add Paralympic gold to her tally (06:07).

The opening day of the swimming programme also features the splash and dash 50m freestyle for the S10 category, the least physically impaired class. And after a string of silver and bronze medals, this could be the last Games for Brazil's Phelipe Rodrigues to win gold (11:07).

The 30-year-old was second in the event in Beijing in 2008 and Rio 2016 as well as at the 2019 Worlds. And a gold would also be celebrated in Britain as he is married to former GB swimmer Liz Johnson, who herself won gold in Beijing.

Did you know?

It is the opening day of the goalball competition. The aim of the game is to score goals by throwing a 1.25kg ball and defend shots from the opposing team. The ball has been measured at travelling at 60km/hour.

Thursday, 26 August - day two

Medal events: 30

Track cycling (men's C4-5 1000m time trial, C1 3,000m individual pursuit, C2 3,000m individual pursuit, C3 3,000m individual pursuit; women's B 1000m time trial), equestrian (individual tests - grade II, grade IV, grade V), powerlifting (men's -49 kg, -54kg; women's -41 kg, -45 kg) swimming (men's S5 100m freestyle, S4 100m freestyle, SM6 200m individual medley, S11 400m freestyle, SB9 100m breaststroke, S13 100m backstroke, SB8 100m breaststroke; women's S5 100m freestyle, SM6 200m individual medley, S11 400m freestyle, SB9 100m breaststroke, S13 100m backstroke, SB8 100m breaststroke, mixed 4x50m 20 points freestyle relay), wheelchair fencing (men's epee A, epee B, women's epee A, epee B)

Brit watch

Ellie Simmonds has been one of the best-known figures in Paralympic sport since she made her debut as a 13-year-old in Beijing. In Tokyo she is now 26 and one of the veterans of the GB swimming team.

She starts her campaign in the SM6 200m individual medley - an event where she has won two of her five Paralympic golds - but winning a third title in a row (09:31) will be a tough challenge.

Ellie Simmonds is competing in her fourth Paralympics

Team-mate Maisie Summers-Newton beat Simmonds to win European gold in 2018 and the world title the following year while another Briton Grace Harvey has come on strong this year.

Add in Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Mereshko and American Elizabeth Marks who have good form this year and it looks like a fascinating race.

It could be a strong day for GB at the velodrome with three women's tandems in the women's B 1000m race (02:00) including newcomers Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl who will be in their first international track race together having won gold on their Road World Championships debut this year.

Former soldier Jaco van Gass will be looking for his first Paralympic medal in the men's C3 pursuit (qualifying 04:04, final 07:59) and in his seventh Games, Jody Cundy will be aiming to retain his C4-5 1000m crown (06:00).

Cundy, who competes in the C4 class, will also be up against less-impaired C5 riders with the winner the rider who gets closest to the world record in their class.

The equestrian events get under way with multi-medallists Lee Pearson and Sophie Wells in action in the individual tests on day one - Pearson's grade II starts at 08:00 while Wells goes in the grade V event from 12:33.

The men's wheelchair basketball team start their bid to add Paralympic gold to their European and world titles against Algeria (06:45) while powerlifter Zoe Newson will aim to add to her bronzes from London and Rio in the -41kg event (05:00) and wheelchair fencers Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya are strong contenders in the epee A and B events (medal bouts from 07:00).

World watch

Austrian Pepo Puch will be one of those to challenge Pearson in the equestrian arena. The former three-day eventer competed at the Athens Olympics before a riding accident in 2008 left him with incomplete paraplegia. He has won golds at the last two Games and will be aiming to make it three in a row.

In the pool, Ireland's Ellen Keane will be looking to upgrade her bronze from Rio in the SB8 100m breaststroke (11:42). Keane will challenge reigning champion Katarina Roxon from Canada and New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe but world champion Brock Whiston from Great Britain will be absent having been deemed ineligible because of classification issues.

American Anastasia Pagonis makes her Games debut in the S11 400m freestyle (10:13) - the event where she broke the world record earlier this year. The 17-year-old started to lose her sight aged 12 but eventually found hope in sport and is also a social media star.

And the first member of the Refugee Paralympic team will be in action - swimmer Ibrahim Al Hussein - in the heats of the men's SB8 100m breaststroke (02:48).

It will be the second Games for the Syrian-born 32-year-old who lost his right leg in 2012 while attempting to help a friend who had been injured during a bomb attack and then fled to Greece two years later to escape the war in his home country.

Did you know?

In the equestrian events, grades I to III ride in the smaller dressage arena (20 metres x 40 metres) while grades IV and V ride in the larger (20m x 60m) arena, which matches the one used in Olympic dressage.

Friday, 27 August - day three

Medal events: 45

Athletics (men's T11 5,000m, F38 javelin, F55 shot put, T11 long jump, T37 100m, T47 100m, F37 shot put, T52 400m; women's F55 discus, T11 long jump, F41 shot put, T35 100m, F32 club throw, T37 200m), cycling track (men's C1-3 1000m time trial, C4 4,000m individual pursuit, C5 4,000m individual pursuit; women's C1-3 500m time trial, C4-5 500m time trial), equestrian (individual tests - grade I, grade III), judo (men -60 kg, -66kg; women -48 kg, -52kg), powerlifting (men's -59 kg, -65kg; women's -50 kg, -55kg), swimming (men's S12 100m backstroke, S8 100m backstroke, S14 200m freestyle, S11 50m freestyle, S5 50m butterfly, SM7 200m individual medley, S13 400m freestyle; women's S12 100m backstroke, S8 100m backstroke, S14 200m freestyle, S11 50m freestyle, S5 50m butterfly, SM7 200m individual medley, S13 400m freestyle), wheelchair fencing (men's epee team, women's epee team)

Brit watch

Kadeena Cox was one of the stars of the Rio Games with her historic cycling and athletics gold-medal double and she starts her bid for a repeat in Tokyo in the Velodrome as she defends her C4-5 500m time trial crown (06:29) with world champion Kate O'Brien from Canada a big danger.

And Jaco van Gass will be hoping to add the Paralympic C1-3 1000m title to his world crown while fellow Games debutant Fin Graham also goes (05:20).

Kadeena Cox has been hampered by injuries over the past year

In the pool, there are high hopes for S14 pair Reece Dunn and Bethany Firth in their S14 200m freestyle events (09:28 & 09:36)

Dunn, in his first Games, goes in as world champion and world record holder but faces a challenge from Brazil's Gabriel Bandeira and Australian pair Liam Schluter and Ricky Betar.

Firth is defending champion but has had to deal with shoulder issues over the last few years and lost to Russia's Valeriia Shabalina at the 2019 Worlds. Jessica-Jane Applegate, the 2012 champion, will also hope to make it to the podium

Two Britons who have spoke openly about dealing with mental health issues are also in action - swimmer Hannah Russell, the winner of two golds in Rio, defends her S12 100m backstroke title (09:06) while sprinter Maria Lyle will hope to win the first GB medal on the opening day of the athletics programme in the T35 100m (05:27) - an event where she took bronze in Rio.

Equestrian rider Natasha Baker goes in the grade III individual test (from 11:22), while the wheelchair rugby team face a tricky assignment against Rio runners-up USA (09:30) and the heats of the rowing get under way (01:30) with the three GB boats hoping to progress straight to Sunday's finals.

And in what could be his final Paralympics, powerlifter Ali Jawad goes in the -59kg event (03:00). Jawad won silver in Rio but has been living with the inflammatory bowel condition Crohn's disease which has had a massive impact on his life and ability to train.

World watch

The first gold of the athletics programme will be awarded in the T11 5000m (01:35) and could go to hosts Japan. Kenya Karasawa, who is blind and runs with a guide, will be making his Paralympic debut and having won bronze in the event at the 2019 Worlds, has set a world best this year. Expect his rivals to include Kenya's Rodgers Kiprop and Wilson Bii and Brazil's Yeltsin Jacques.

In the day's second session, American long jumper Lex Gillette will be hoping to win long jump gold for the first time (11:04). The four-time silver medallist competes in the T11 category for blind athletes and his guide shouts commands from the end of the runway in order for him to jump.

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel may have won five golds at the Tokyo Olympics but S13 swimmer Ihar Boki will be hoping to go one better again at the Paralympics. The Belarus star won six golds in Rio and did the same at the 2019 Worlds. He will aim to add to his medal haul in the 400m freestyle (11:24).

Did you know?

With 167 medal events and around 1,100 competitors, athletics will be the biggest delegation at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 1964 Games, which were also held in Tokyo, were the first time that wheelchair racing events were included - at the 2020 Games, wheelchair racers will compete over distances from 100m up to the marathon.

Saturday, 28 August - day four

Medal events: 56

Archery (mixed team W1), athletics (men's F12 shot put, T13 5,000m, T46 1500m, F57 javelin, F32 club throw, T38 100m, T63 long jump, T54 5,000m; women's F57 discus, T54 5,000m, T64 long jump, F13 javelin, T11 400m, T13 1500m, F37 shot put, T38 100m, T47 400m), cycling track (men's B 1000m time trial, women's B 3,000m individual pursuit, mixed C1-5 750m team sprint), judo (men -73kg, -81kg; women -57 kg, -63kg), powerlifting (men -72 kg, -80kg; women -61 kg, -67kg), swimming (men's SB6 100m breaststroke, S10 100m freestyle, SM4 150m individual medley, SM3 150m individual medley, S11 100m backstroke, SM8 200m individual medley, SB5 100m breaststroke; women's SB6 100m breaststroke, S10 100m freestyle, SM4 150m individual medley, S11 100m backstroke, SM8 200m individual medley, SB5 100m breaststroke; mixed S14 4x100m freestyle relay); table tennis (men's singles - MS3, MS6, MS9; women's singles - WS1-2, WS11), triathlon (men's PTS4, PTVI; women's PTS2, PTVI), wheelchair fencing (men's individual foil A, individual foil B; women's individual foil A, individual foil B)

Brit watch

Saturday's action starts at 22:30 on Friday with the first two of the day's four triathlon titles up for grabs - the men's PTS4 and women's PTS2, where Fran Brown is second in the world. The men's and women's PTVI events then get under way at 00:30 with former swimmer Dave Ellis ranked number one in the world. He and guide Luke Pollard will be hoping for success while in the women's race, Alison Peasgood will be looking to add to her Rio silver.

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham started working together in 2018

It could be a big day for the Fachie family with Neil and wife Lora both in action in their main events on the final day of track cycling. Neil and pilot Matt Rotherham will be hoping to add Paralympic gold in the 1000m time trial (03:08) to their world title while Lora and pilot Corrine Hall defend their 3,000m pursuit crown (qualifying 02:00, final 03:54). Both pairs have strong GB rivals in James Ball and Lewis Stewart and Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

On the track, Sophie Hahn has been the dominant figure in the T38 100m event and the four-time world champion will be favourite to defend her Paralympic title (12:01) while in the men's T38 100m (11:35), Thomas Young will aim for success on his Games debut.

Rio silver medallist Stef Reid goes in the T64 long jump final (02:42) where Dutchwoman Fleur Jong is the strong favourite, having leaped over six metres this year.

In the pool, there are strong chances of success for both Maisie Summers-Newton (SB6 100m breaststroke, 09:07) and Grace Harvey (SB5 100m breaststroke, 11:21) while the GB 4x100m freestyle S14 mixed relay team will aim to win the first Paralympic title in the event (11:50), having claimed world gold in 2019.

The wheelchair rugby competition reaches the semi-final stage (06:15 & 09:30) while in the wheelchair basketball, the GB men face a tough encounter against the USA (09:00) in a repeat of the 2018 World Championship final, won by GB, while the British women finish their preliminary round against Australia (12:30). And wheelchair fencer Dimitri Coutya will hope to figure strongly in the foil B event (finals from 08:30).

World watch

Winning is in the family for New Zealand's Lisa Adams. Her elder sister and coach Valerie is a four-time Olympic medallist, including two golds, in the shot put while Lisa, who has cerebral palsy, only took up Para-sport in 2018.

Since then she has won world gold and goes for Paralympic glory in the F37 shot final (11:21).

Swimmer Jessica Long made her Paralympic debut in Athens aged 12 and the American has gone on to become one of the stars of the sport, winning a host of medals and earlier this year appearing in a commercial for Toyota shown during the Super Bowl.

She goes in the SM8 200m individual medley (10:50), aiming to win the title for a fourth Games in a row.

Australian runner Jaryd Clifford came away from Rio with two golds on his Paralympic debut and the visually impaired athlete will be hoping to retain his T13 5000m title (01:40) - the first event of what he hopes could be a treble.

Did you know?

Frenchwoman Marie-Amelie Le Fur defends her T64 long jump title in what will be her final Paralympics. But there will be no time for relaxing afterwards - Le Fur is the president of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee and with Paris hosting the next summer Games in 2024, she will have a busy couple of years ahead.

Off the track, Le Fur lost a baby in 2018 when she was eight months pregnant but bravely spoke about her experience in a bid to help others and in 2019, she gave birth to daughter Anna.

Sunday, 29 August - day five

Medal events: 63

Archery (mixed team compound open), athletics (men's F53 shot put, F40 shot put, F52 discus, T47 high jump, T11 400m, T13 100m, T53 400m, T54 400m, T52 1500m, T12 100m; women's T12 long jump, F64 discus throw, T36 200m, T34 100m, F20 shot put, T53 800m, T37 long jump, T54 800m, T35 200m, F34 javelin), equestrian (team test to music), judo (men -90 kg, -100kg, +100kg; women -70 kg, +70kg), powerlifting (men: -88kg, -97kg; women: -73kg, -79kg), rowing (PR1 women's single sculls, PR1 men's single sculls, PR2 mixed double sculls, PR3 mixed coxed four), swimming (men's S7 400m freestyle, SB14 100m breaststroke, S9 50m freestyle, S3 50m backstroke, S13 50m freestyle, SB4 100m breaststroke, S2 200m freestyle; S7 women's 400m freestyle, SB14 100m breaststroke, S3 50m backstroke, S13 50m freestyle, SB4 100m breaststroke, 4x100m freestyle relay - 34 points), table tennis (men's singles - MS5, MS7, MS10, MS11; women's singles - WS3, WS4, WS5, WS8), triathlon (men: PTWC, PTS5; women: PTWC, PTS5), wheelchair fencing (men's foil team; women's foil team), wheelchair rugby (mixed)

Brit watch

Again, it's an early start with the second of two days of triathlon finals and the much-anticipated clash in the women's PTS5 event (00:30) between Rio silver medallist Lauren Steadman and former swimmer Claire Cashmore, who switched sports after Rio. The pair have dominated the category since then but defending champion Grace Norman of the USA will also be a danger. George Peasgood goes in the men's PTS5 event (00:30) before taking part in the cycling road races later in the programme.

Steadman's fellow Strictly Come Dancing alumni and Rio gold medallist Will Bayley will hope to be part of the men's table tennis MS7 final (03:45) while the first Paralympian to appear on the show, sprinter Jonnie Peacock, gets his bid for a third consecutive 100m Paralympic title under way in the heats of the T64 event (13:23).

Bayley had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing with a knee injury

In Rio, British boats won three rowing golds and this time around the mixed coxed four, the double sculls of Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley and Ben Pritchard in the PR1 single sculls will be aiming to continue that run of success when the finals get under way from 01:30.

It's another busy day in the athletics with defending champion Hannah Cockroft seeking her sixth Paralympic title and a third consecutive T34 100m crown (02:25). Cockroft was beaten in the 2018 Europeans by team-mate Kare Adenegan but gained revenge at the 2019 Worlds and set a new world record earlier this year.

Having won bronze in Rio, F20 shot putter Sabrina Fortune has gone from strength to strength and is well placed to add Paralympic gold to her world title (11:00) while Sammi Kinghorn could figure among the medals in the T53 800m (11:04) as could Maria Lyle in the T35 200m (11:44) and Nathan Maguire in the T54 400m (12:21).

At the pool, both Scott Quin and Louise Fiddes will hope to feature in the shake-up for the SB14 100m breaststroke events (09:22 and 09:28) along with the youngest member of the GB team in Tokyo, 17-year-old Ellie Challis, who goes in the S3 50m backstroke (09:49), the event where she won world bronze in 2019.

The equestrian events sees the team test to music from 09:00 while three British judokas - Elliot Stewart, Jack Hodgson and Chris Skelley have chances of medals with Skelley ranked first in the world in his -100kg event with the decisive bouts scheduled from 08:30. Gold is up for grabs in the wheelchair rugby competition (10:00) - can Australia win a third title in a row?

World watch

Italy have become one of the star nations in Para-swimming with Simone Barlaam one of their key figures. The 20-year-old won five golds in London at the 2019 Worlds and on his Paralympic debut goes in the S9 50m freestyle (09:35) - an event where he holds the world record.

World records are nothing new to the fastest Paralympians on the track - Ireland's Jason Smyth and Norway's Salum Kashafali. Smyth will be aiming to win the T13 100m title for the fourth time (11:53) while Kashafali, who came from the Democratic Republic of Congo with his family in 2004 aged 11, is the man to beat in the T12 event (13:04).

Also on the track, Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos has been getting better with age. In Rio - his fourth Games - he finally won his first Paralympic gold aged 36 and it boosted his confidence. He will be aiming to figure in the T53 400m final at 12:01.

Dutch triathlete Jetze Plat won gold in the PT1 category when the sport made its debut in Rio and he will defend his title in the renamed PTWC event (Saturday 22:40). He is unbeaten in triathlon events since 2016 and is also a strong contender for a handcycling medal when the road cycling events get under way later in the week.

Did you know?

Triathlon events at the Paralympics are held over the sprint distance - half the length of the Olympic race: 750m swim, 20km cycling and a 5km run or in a racing chair. Athletes can be supported while leaving the water and they can also be assisted while changing out of wetsuits and transferring into or out of racing chairs or bikes.

Monday, 30 August - day six

Medal events: 52

Archery (men's individual W1, women's individual compound open), athletics (men's T12 long jump, F56 discus, F41 shot put, T33 100m, T34 100m, F46 javelin, F64 javelin, T35 100m, T36 long jump, F11 shot put, T63 100m, T64 100m; women's T11 1500m, F54 shot put, F53 discus), equestrian (individual freestyle test - grade I, grade II, grade III, grade IV, grade V), powerlifting (men's -107 kg, +107kg; women's -86 kg +86 kg), shooting (R1 - men's 10m air rifle standing SH1, R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, R4 - mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2), swimming (men's S7 100m backstroke, S9 100m backstroke, S4 200m freestyle, S6 50m butterfly, S5 50m backstroke, SM11 200m individual medley, SM13 200m individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay - 34 points; women's S7 100m backstroke, S9 100m backstroke, S6 50m butterfly, S5 50m backstroke, SM11 200m individual medley, S3 100m freestyle, SM13 200m individual medley), table tennis (men's singles - MS1, MS2, MS4, MS8; women's singles - WS6, WS7, WS9, WS10)

Brit watch

Jonnie Peacock, one of Britain's best-known Paralympians, will be hoping to take centre stage on track and claim his third Paralympic sprint title in the T64 100m (12:43).

Peacock was the star of the show in London and Rio but since winning gold in the 2017 Worlds has been hampered by injury and faces a challenge to retain his title against German pair Johannes Floors and Felix Streng.

Peacock is an athlete who always rises to the big occasion

GB will be confident of landing a medal or two in the men's T33 100m (02:33) through Andrew Small and Harri Jenkins who won silver and bronze at the 2019 Worlds but Kuwait's Ahmad Almutairi is favourite for gold.

Ellie Robinson will hope to celebrate her 20th birthday with another Paralympic medal. Her Gangster-style entrance to poolside was one of the images of the Rio Games and she went on to win gold aged 15 in the S6 50m butterfly and she will hope to retain her title in a battle with China's Yuyan Jiang (09:58).

Can Jess Stretton feature when archery's compound open event reaches its climax? Stretton won gold in the compound W1 event in Rio but although she has changed category, she has risen to the challenge. The last 16 starts at 01:00 with the final at 05:36.

Equestrian comes to a climax with the individual tests to music and GB riders Lee Pearson, Georgia Wilson, Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells all bring bags of experience from 08:00.

Table tennis singles finals continue with GB's Ross Wilson hoping to figure in the MS8 final (02:45) while the men's wheelchair basketball team complete their pool games against Australia (09:00).

World watch

The women's S5 50m backstroke (10:25) could be a clash between a Paralympic great and a rising star. Spain's Teresa Perales is her country's most successful Paralympian with 26 medals, including seven golds ,and is also a politician, teacher and entrepreneur. Turkish 18-year-old Sumeyye Boyaci will be her big rival. Born without arms, in 2020 toy company Mattel produced a Barbie doll depicting her likeness as part of a new line of dolls to honour female athletes.

The final day of the powerlifting features the heavyweights, including the men's over 107kg division (10:30). In Rio, gold went to Iran's Siamand Rahman who lifted a massive 310kg. Rahman died last year and his compatriot Mansour Pourmirzaei could take his crown, which would surely be emotional.

Poland's Natalia Partyka and Milly Tapper of Australia have had a busy time having competed for their respective countries in table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics before switching attention to the Paralympics.

Both will hope to figure on the final day of individual finals in the class 10 decider in the evening session which begins at 08:00 with Partyka, who made her Paralympic debut aged 11 in Sydney, aiming for a fifth title in a row.

Did you know?

In powerlifting, athletes need a minimum of two good lifts (white light, as opposed to the red light which indicates a bad lift) for their attempt to count towards the result. Three judges surround the athletes as they compete, and each makes an instant decision on whether or not the lift was completed correctly. They look at body sequence, bar control, chest sequence and press sequence.

Tuesday 31 August - day seven

Medal events: 61

Archery (men's individual compound open; women's individual W1), athletics (men's T11 1500m, T13 1500m, T47 long jump, T51 200m, F36 shot put, T36 400m, T54 1500m, F20 shot put, T20 400m, F32 shot put, T63 high jump, T38 400m; women's F56 javelin, F11 discus, F34 shot put, T12 400m, T38 long jump, T64 200m, T11 100m, T13 100m, T47 100m, T20 400m, T54 1500m, T37 400m), cycling road (men's C1 time trial, C2 time trial, C3 time trial, C4 time trial, C5 time trial, B time trial, H1 time trial, H2 time trial, H3 time trial, H4 time trial, H5 time trial, T1-2 time trial; Women's C1-3 time trial, C4 time trial, C5 time trial, B time trial, H1-3 time trial, H4-5 time trial, T1-2 time trial), shooting (P1 - men's 10m air pistol SH1, P2 - women's 10m air pistol SH1), swimming (men's S8 400m freestyle, S12 100m freestyle, SM14 200m individual medley, SB2 50m breaststroke, S7 50m freestyle, S10 100m butterfly; women's S8 400m freestyle, S12 100m freestyle, SM14 200m individual medley, SB3 50m breaststroke, S7 100m freestyle, S10 100m butterfly, S9 100m freestyle; mixed 4x100m 49 point freestyle relay)

Brit watch

After the action in the velodrome, cycling switches to the road with all 19 time trials across bike, tandem, handcycling and trike (00:00 and 05:30).

Sarah Storey won double gold at the recent Para-cycling Road World Championships

Sarah Storey will hope to continue her dominance in the women's C5 event where she has won gold at the last three Games. Storey won by 46 seconds from compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright at the World Championships in June and will be favourite for another title.

In Rio, tandem pairs Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby and Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall both won time trial bronze and will be aiming to improve on that while Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl will also bid to challenge.

Athletics debutant Columba Blango will be following a family sporting tradition in Tokyo - his father, also Columba, competed for Sierra Leone in the decathlon at the 1980 Olympics and now Columba junior will be aiming for a medal in the T20 400m (11:11) after winning European gold in a new European record in June.

There are also medal chances for F34 shot putter Vanessa Wallace (02:26) and T38 long jumper Olivia Breen (11:00).

In the pool, the SM14 men's and women's 200m individual medleys (09:34 and 09:42) could yield medals for Britain through Reece Dunn, Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Louise Fiddes.

Hannah Russell will look to figure in the S12 100m freestyle (09:27) along with Toni Shaw in the S9 100m freestyle (11:16), while the women's wheelchair basketball competition reaches the quarter-final stage.

World watch

New Zealand swimmer Sophie Pascoe won three medals as a 15-year-old in 2008 and has continued to add to her medal haul since. She goes in the S9 100m freestyle - an event where she is the world champion and world record holder

There is always plenty of interest in the T54 1500m wheelchair races and both Prawat Wahoram of Thailand and American Tatyana McFadden will be aiming to retain the titles they won in Rio (03:46 and 12:56).

McFadden, who was adopted from a Russian orphanage aged eight, is one of the best racers of all time and has won medals at all distances from 100m up to the marathon.

Having won Winter Paralympic gold in cross-country skiing in Pyeongchang, McFadden's team-mate Oksana Masters, who was adopted from an orphanage in Ukraine, will be aiming to become part of a select band of athletes to win both summer and winter titles when she goes in the handcycling H4-5 time trial.

Two other multi-sport stars go in the H1-3 event - Italian Francesca Porcellato, who is starting her 10th Games campaign (seven summer and three winter), and German former wheelchair basketball player Annika Zeyen.

Did you know?

The Fuji International Speedway will host the Paralympic road cycling events having staged the climax of the Olympic road cycling.

Each lap is 4.563km (2.835 miles) and the lap record of one minute 18.426 seconds is held by Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa from the 2008 Japanese Grand Prix.

Wednesday, 1 September - day eight

Medal events: 42

Athletics (Men's F34 javelin, T38 long jump, F46 shot put, T37 400m, T53 100m, T54 100m, F51 club throw, T64 long jump; women's F41 discus, F32 shot put, F36 shot put, T36 100m, T53 100m, T54 100m), boccia (mixed individual BC1, BC2, BC3, BC4), cycling road (men's H1-2 road race, H3 road race, H4 road race, H5 road race; women's H1-4 road race, H5 road race), shooting (R3 - mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1, R5 - mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2), swimming (men's SB7 100m breaststroke, S6 100m freestyle, S10 400m freestyle, SB11 100m breaststroke, SM9 200m individual medley, SB13 100m breaststroke, S5 50m freestyle, SB12 100m breaststroke; women's SB7 100m breaststroke, S10 400m freestyle, SB11 100m breaststroke, SM9 200m individual medley, SB13 100m breaststroke, S8 50m freestyle, SB12 100m breaststroke), wheelchair tennis (quad doubles)

Brit watch

Swimmer Becky Redfern is one of those to have benefitted from the delay to the Games. The Rio silver medallist and world champion in the SB13 100m breaststroke gave birth to son Patrick in July 2020.

She returned to the pool soon after, reaching the qualification standard in April's trials and will aim to add to her Paralympic medal tally (11:09), while Zara Mullooly could figure among the medals in the S10 400m freestyle (09:31).

Matt Skelhon is the most successful member of the current British Para-shooting team

It's a relatively quiet day for GB in the athletics events but Sammi Kinghorn is set to bid for a medal in the T53 100m (12:37) - an event where she has won gold and bronze medals at World Championships.

Shooter Matt Skelhon won gold in the R3 10m air rifle prone mixed SH1 event on his Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and took silver four years later but missed out on a medal in Rio.

The current world champion will aim to be back on the medal podium again while team-mates James Bevis, Ryan Cockbill and Tim Jeffrey will aim to figure in the shake-up for the R5 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 (session from 01:30).

It's finals day in the individual boccia events with the bronze matches from 01:30 before the gold matches from 04:05 with GB hoping to figure there while wheelchair tennis reaches the medal stages (from 03:00) with the quad doubles final and bronze match, plus the women's doubles bronze match.

And it's a busy day for the men's wheelchair basketball players with all four quarter-finals to be played (04:30-08:30 & 10:15-14:15).

World watch

Two of Paralympic athletics' leading lights will be in action - German Markus Rehm and Cuba's Omara Durand.

'Blade Jumper' Rehm will be hoping to win his fourth consecutive gold in the T64 long jump (12:25), while Durand, who is visually impaired and will compete in the T12 category, starts her bid to win her third 100m sprint title (from 11:37).

Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias has been one of the stars of the Paralympic movement since his 2008 debut and he thrilled the crowds at his home Games with nine medals, including four golds. Tokyo will be his swansong and he will be aiming for a medal in the S5 50m freestyle (11:30).

It is also the opening day of the first Paralympic badminton event where 14 gold medals will be up for grabs over the five days of competition across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

It could be a busy time for Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto. As well as aiming for singles glory, they are two-time world mixed doubles champions and the top seeds and will be bidding to win their country's first Paralympic gold since 1980.

Did you know?

The wheelchairs used by badminton players have a number of modifications. A low backrest is used to avoid interference with a player's movement and extra castor-wheels are added to the rear of the chair to prevent it overturning when a player reaches backwards to hit the shuttlecock.

Thursday, 2 September - day nine

Medal events: 48

Archery (women's individual recurve open), athletics (men's T37 long jump, T12 400m, T13 400m, F11 discus, F13 javelin, F64 discus, T11 100m, T53 800m, T54 800m, F35 shot put; women's F35 shot put, F57 shot put, T37 100m, F33 shot put, T12 100m, T53 400m, T54 400m, T63 long jump), cycling road (men's C1-3 road race, T1-2 road race, women's C4-5 road race, T1-2 road race, mixed H1-5 team relay), shooting (P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1), swimming (men's S6 400m freestyle, S9 100m butterfly, S10 100m backstroke, S14 100m backstroke, S1 50m backstroke, S2 50m backstroke, S3 50m freestyle, S4 50m freestyle; women's S6 400m freestyle, S9 100m butterfly, S10 100m backstroke, S14 100m backstroke, S2 50m backstroke, S4 50m freestyle, 4x100m 34 point medley relay), table tennis (men's team MT3, MT4-5, MT8; women's team WT1-3, WT6-8), taekwondo (men K44 -61kg, women K44 -49kg), wheelchair tennis (quad singles)

Brit watch

Sarah Storey can continue her bid for history in the women's C4-5 road race (01:30) - the third and final race of her Tokyo campaign with Crystal Lane-Wright also hoping to figure.

There could also be medal chances for the GB trio of Jaco van Gass, Fin Graham and Ben Watson in the men's C1-3 race (01:48).

Bethany Firth won three golds and a silver at Rio 2016

In the pool, Bethany Firth will be aiming for a third title in a row in the S14 100m backstroke (10:11). Firth won gold for Ireland in the event in 2012 before switching nationalities to GB the following year and going on to retain her crown in Rio.

And Ellie Simmonds will be hoping to come away with a medal in the S6 400m freestyle (09:11). Simmonds comes to the Games as the third fastest in the event this year and while Switzerland's Nora Meister is the clear favourite, Simmonds will need to be at her best to be involved in the scrap for silver and bronze.

At the athletics, the GB throwers will be hoping for a good day. Newcomer Dan Pembroke is the world leader in the F13 javelin (12:26) and won European gold in June. He competed at underage (sighted) level before his eyesight deteriorated as a result of the condition Retinitis pigmentosa.

At the other end of the experience level, Dan Greaves will be aiming to win a sixth medal at his sixth Paralympics in the F64 discus (11:05) where he is joined by team-mate Harrison Walsh, while Anna Nicholson could have a medal chance in the F35 shot (01:30).

The men's class 8 table tennis team of Aaron McKibbin, Billy Shilton and Ross Wilson will hope to figure in the medal matches (from 09:00) while in wheelchair tennis, the quad singles medals will be decided (from 03:00), along with bronze medals in the men's and women's singles and the men's doubles.

And the women's wheelchair basketball reaches the semi-finals (10:30 and 12:15) with GB, the current world and European silver medallists, hoping to figure for the second Games in a row.

World watch

There's more exciting long jump action with the eagerly awaited clash between Australia's Vanessa Low and Italy's Martina Caironi in the T63 class (11:00). Low won gold in the equivalent T42 event in Rio but has switched nationalities from Germany to Australia after her marriage to fellow Paralympian Scott Reardon but the rivalry is as keen as ever.

History will be made at the Makuhari Messe Hall B as taekwondo makes its Paralympic debut with two medals up for grabs on day one in the women's -49kg and men's -61kg events (medals session from 09:00). Mongolia are strong contenders for double gold through Enkhtuya Khurelbaatar and Bolor-Erdene Ganbat.

In archery, the women's recurve open event reaches its climax (11:21) with Iran's Zahra Nemati, who is her country's most successful female Paralympic athlete and also competed at the Rio Olympics, aiming to win another gold but world champion Chunyan Wu of China and Russian Svetlana Barantseva will also hope to be in the mix.

Did you know?

Para-taekwondo was developed in 2006 with the first World Championships taking place in 2009, featuring 36 athletes from 16 countries. The 2019 Worlds had 333 athletes from 66 countries competing. Unlike in the Olympic version, kicks to the head are not allowed and punches to the body are not scored.

Friday, 3 September - day 10

Medal events: 55

Archery (men's individual recurve open), athletics (men's F54 javelin, T20 1500m, F37 discus, T64 high jump, T52 100m, F57 shot put, T62 400m, T61 200m, T51 100m; women's F12 shot put, T47 long jump, T20 1500m, T20 long jump, F51 club throw, T64 100m, F46 javelin; mixed universal relay 4x100m), canoe sprint (men's KL1, KL2, KL3; women's VL2), cycling road (men's C4-5 road race, B road race; women's C1-3 road race, B road race), goalball (men's final, women's final), shooting (R7 - men's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1, R8 - women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1), swimming (men's SM10 200m individual medley, S6 100m backstroke, S8 100m butterfly, S7 50m butterfly, S4 50m backstroke, S12 100m butterfly, S3 200m freestyle, S11 100m butterfly, 4x100m 34 point medley relay; women's SM10 200m individual medley, S6 100m backstroke, S8 100m butterfly, S7 50m butterfly, S4 50m backstroke, S11 100m freestyle, SM5 200m individual medley), table tennis (men's team MT1-2, MT 6-7, MT9-10; women's team WT 4-5, WT 9-10), taekwondo (men K44 -75kg; women K44 -58kg), wheelchair tennis (men's doubles; women's singles)

Brit watch

On the final day of the swimming programme, Stephen Clegg, who set a world record in the S12 100m butterfly earlier this year, will be a strong contender to claim Paralympic gold (10:53).

In athletics, after her stint on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last year, Hollie Arnold will be aiming to retain her F46 javelin title (11:28) with the biggest challenge coming from New Zealand's Holly Robinson, the world record holder.

Hollie Arnold made her Paralympic debut in Beijing aged 14

Another high-profile member of the GB team, Richard Whitehead, faces a tough battle to win his third consecutive 200m title (11:42). Whitehead lost his T61 world title to South African teenager Ntando Mahlangu in 2019 and their rematch could be a cracker.

And having won silver in Rio, T63 high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards will look to upgrade this time around but the world champion has a tough rival in defending champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland (03:02).

It's the opening day of the canoe sprint finals with Emma Wiggs hoping to challenge in the VL2 event and Rob Oliver aiming to make up for missing a medal in Rio in the KL3 (finals from 02:54).

Cycling comes to an end with strong GB hopes in the men's and women's B road races (from 05:00) through Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby, Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall and Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl while before that, triathlete George Peasgood will show his versatility in the men's C4-5 event (01:30).

Beth Munro will create history as the first GB taekwondo athlete at a Paralympics when she goes in the -58kg event (preliminaries from 02:00, medal session from 10:00). Munro started the sport less than two years ago and Tokyo will be her biggest event to date.

The men's wheelchair basketball reaches the semi-final stage (10:15 and 12:30) while there are two more golds in the wheelchair tennis - women's singles and men's doubles (from 04:00).

World watch

Sweden's Anna Normann will be aiming to add the Paralympic title to her world crown in the women's 50m rifle three position SH1 R8 event (from 01:30)

The Swedish Army officer was a talented able-bodied shooter but suffered an ankle injury during a training exercise in 2014 and has been left with reduced mobility. She has made a big impact since her Para-sport debut in 2018 and will hope to mark her Paralympic debut with a medal.

There will be a new champion in the T64 (formerly T44) 100m after the retirement of Dutch 'Blade Babe' Marlou van Rhijn earlier this year.

The new Dutch star is world record holder Fleur Jong but her compatriot Marlene van Gansewinkel and Germany's Irmgard Bensusan, the world champion and a three-time Rio silver medallist will be aiming for top spot (11:14).

Did you know?

Para-canoe athletes race over 200m in two types of boats, kayak (K) and va'a (V). The kayak is propelled by a double-blade paddle, while the va'a is an outrigger canoe which has a second pontoon as a support float and uses a single-blade paddle.

Saturday, 4 September - day 11

Medal events: 48

Archery (mixed team recurve open), athletics (men's F34 shot put, T34 800m, T13 long jump, T35 200m, T37 200m, T36 100m, F41 javelin, F33 shot put, T20 long jump, T38 1500m, F63 shot put, T64 200m, T47 400m; women's F54 javelin, F40 shot put, T34 800m, T13 400m, T11 200m, T12 200m, F38 discus, T47 200m, T38 400m, T63 100m), badminton (men's singles WH1, SL3, SU5; women's singles WH1, WH2, SU5; women's doubles SL3-SU5), boccia (mixed team - BC1/BC2, mixed pairs - BC3, mixed pairs - BC4), canoe sprint (men's VL2, VL3; women's KL1, KL2, KL3), football five-a-side (men's team), shooting (P4 - mixed 50m pistol SH1; R9 - mixed 50m rifle prone SH2), sitting volleyball (men's), taekwondo (men's K44 +75kg; women's K44 +58kg), wheelchair basketball (women's), wheelchair tennis (men's singles, women's doubles)

Brit watch

It's the final day of the track and field athletics programme and Great Britain will be hoping for a strong finish.

Aled Sion Davies has had to wait patiently for his chance to shine and he will bid to retain his shot put title in the F63 final (11:44). Davies has been the dominant figure in the event as he chases a third Paralympic gold.

Sprinter Libby Clegg will aim to retain her T11 200m title (11:29). Kadeena Cox goes in the T38 400m (heats 04:25, final 12:38) but will face a strong challenge from Hungary's Luca Ekler and world champion Margarita Goncharova from Russia, among others.

Hannah Cockroft is hoping to impress at her third Games

It should be another battle between Hannah Cockroft and Kare Adenegan in the women's T34 800m final (01:46) - the pair are the fastest two in the event coming into the Games and long jumper Zak Skinner is a good bet for a medal in the T13 final (02:02).

The canoe event comes to a close with a strong GB representation likely. The women recorded a clean sweep in the kayak events in Rio and could do it again through Jeanette Chippington (KL1), former swimmer Charlotte Henshaw and defending champion Emma Wiggs (KL2) and Laura Sugar (KL3), while Stuart Wood (VL3) will aim to win a medal on his Paralympic debut (finals from 02:48).

GB will hope to figure in the boccia team finals (bronze matches from 04:10, finals from 07:20) while there could also be medal interest in both of the new sports - badminton and taekwondo.

Dan Bethell's SL3 men's singles event is one of those reaching its climax on the first day of badminton finals while in the taekwondo Amy Truesdale in the +58kg category has previously enjoyed world success and will be aiming for Paralympic glory along with Joe Lane in the +75kg - a late call-up for the injured Matt Bush (preliminaries from 02:00, medal session 09:00).

The GB women will be aiming to be involved in the wheelchair basketball medal matches (from 09:45) while the women's doubles and men's singles titles are up for grabs in wheelchair tennis (from 04:00).

World watch

Ireland's Michael McKillop already has four Paralympic golds in his T37 category in the 800m and 1500m but in Tokyo his event is combined with the T38 category. It means he will be racing against lesser-impaired athletes, including Canada's Nate Riech, who beat him at the 2019 Worlds. McKillop was fourth that time but will be keen to add to his Paralympic medal tally (11:15).

The football five-a-side (also known as blind football) reaches its climax (09:30) and it would be a huge shock if Brazil did not figure. They have won every title since the sport came into the Paralympics in 2004 and Jefinho and Ricardinho should again be key figures.

Did you know?

The pitch in football five-a-side is always divided into thirds, with each team allowed one sighted guide for each third of the pitch to call out instructions. There is a guide for the attacking third, the coach is the guide for the midfield third and the goalkeeper serves as the guide for the defensive third.

Because the outfield players are blindfolded, the ball makes a sound when it is moving and the crowd is asked to be silent so athletes can hear the ball travelling around the pitch.

Sunday, 5 September - day 12

Medal events: 15

Athletics (men's marathon T12, T46, T54; women's marathon T12, T54); badminton (men's singles WH2, SL4, SH6; women's singles SL4; men's doubles WH1-WH2; women's doubles WH1-WH2; mixed doubles SL3-SU5), shooting (R6 - mixed 50m rifle prone SH1), sitting volleyball (women's), wheelchair basketball (men's)

Brit watch

It might be the last day of competition but GB's competitors will be hoping to finish on a high.

Wheelchair racers David Weir and Johnboy Smith carry hopes in the T54 marathon (from 22:30 Saturday). Weir won the event in London but crashed out of the Rio race while it is a Games debut for Smith, his former training partner, who will be the first Romany Paralympian.

Jack Shephard has already enjoyed world success

Derek Rae will bid for redemption and a medal in the T46 event for athletes with arm impairments (from 22:50). The Scot failed to finish the race in Rio, which hurt him a lot, and he has gone on to win World Championship silver since then.

On the final day of the badminton event, both Jack Shephard and Krysten Coombs will aim to figure in the finals of their SU6 event, along with Martin Rooke in the WH2 competition (from 01:00).

Matt Skelhon's campaign on the shooting range ends with the R6 - mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event (from 01:30), while the men's wheelchair basketball medals will be decided (02:00 and 04:15) with GB hoping to hold all three major titles at the same time.

World watch

Australian Michael Roeger wants nothing more than a first Paralympic gold in the T46 marathon. The current world record holder has improved his personal bests all season and is competing in his fourth Games but only has a bronze medal in Rio to his name.

In the women's T54 wheelchair marathon, American Tatyana McFadden is hoping to make up for the disappointment of five years ago where she was beaten in a photo-finish in the women's race by China's Zou Lihong.

Gold is up for grabs in the women's sitting volleyball (02:00) with reigning champions United States and China, who took silver in Rio, strong contenders to get to another final.

All details subject to change