Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett's meeting with Shingo Kunieda was a repeat of the 2020 US Open final, which was won by the Japanese

Alfie Hewett produced a dominant display as he beat seven-time champion Shingo Kunieda to win his first British Open men's wheelchair singles title.

Hewett swept to a 6-2 6-3 win against Japan's world number one Kunieda, who is widely regarded as the greatest men's wheelchair player of all time.

World number two Hewett is the first British male to win the singles in Nottingham.

Jordanne Whiley lost 6-2 6-4 to Diede de Groot in the women's singles final.

De Groot, who has already won the first three Grand Slams of the 2021, was in complete control during the first set.

But the second went with serve until a Whiley double fault gave the Dutch player her third wheelchair singles title at the championship.

Dutchman Sam Schroder won Sunday's other final 6-4 6-3 against his fellow countryman and doubles partner Niels Vink to secure his maiden quad singles title at the British Open.