Skelley made his Paralympic debut in Rio but missed out on a medal

World number one Chris Skelley has been named in Great Britain's squad for the visually impaired judo at the Tokyo Paralympics next month.

He will compete in the -100kg category and has been picked along with Elliot Stewart -90kg, Jack Hodgson +100kg and Daniel Powell -81kg.

Skelley, the 2017 European champion, narrowly missed out on bronze at Rio 2016.

"It feels amazing," said Stewart, who will be making his Paralympics debut.

British Judo Paralympic head coach Ian Johns said: "The four lads that have qualified have given everything, and more, to try and keep the focus of their training in very uncertain times towards what will be the most talked about Games in history.

"The team are extremely excited and are in their final preparations to go and give their best performances and hopefully come away with some medals or placings."

The Tokyo Paralympics run from 24 August to 5 September, with the judo competition scheduled to take place from 27-29 August.