Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Lee Pearson will compete at his sixth Paralympics, having won 14 Paralympic medals in total

Four defending Paralympic champions have been selected for Great Britain's Para-equestrian team for Tokyo 2020.

Eight-time gold medallist Sophie Christiansen, has competed at every Paralympics since Athens 2004, will partner Innuendo III, known as Louie.

Lee Pearson, an 11-time Paralympic champion, will ride Breezer, while Natasha Baker will partner Keystone Dawn Chorus (Lottie).

Sophie Wells will ride C Fatal Attraction (Jorge).

"Being selected for my fifth Games is unbelievable," said Christiansen, 33. "The Paralympic movement changed my life when I went to Athens 2004 when I was just 16 years old.

"I hope Tokyo 2020 will inspire others in the same way and put disability awareness at the forefront of people's minds again."

Pearson, set to compete at a sixth successive Paralympics, said: "I'm unbelievably excited and I'm very proud of Breezer, who has pulled out all the stops this year throughout qualification and selection."

Baker, who has won five gold medals from London 2012 and Rio 2016, will form the only all-female partnership on the British squad with Lottie, while six-time gold medallist Wells rode Jorge to the podium at the World Equestrian Games in 2018 and European Championship in 2019.

All four combinations will ride for individual honours in Tokyo, while three - yet to be decided - will contest the team competition.

The Tokyo Paralympics run from 24 August to 5 September.

Para-equestrian squad

Sophie Christiansen and Innuendo III (Louie) - grade one

Lee Pearson and Breezer - grade two

Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus (Lottie) - grade three

Sophie Wells and C Fatal Attraction (Jorge) - grade five

55183678