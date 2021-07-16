Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Will Bayley famously stood on the table with his arms aloft after winning gold in Rio

Rio 2016 gold medallist Will Bayley has been named in a 13-strong Para-table tennis squad for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Like Bayley, Rob Davies will also defend his Paralympic title from five years ago.

Fellow Rio medallists Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin, who won bronze in the men's class 6-8 team event alongside Bayley, have also been selected.

Sue Bailey will compete at her sixth Games, while it marks a fourth for Paul Karabardak and David Wetherill.

Ashley Facey Thompson and Jack Hunter-Spivey will be attending their second Paralympics, while Tokyo marks a debut Games for Tom Matthews, Megan Shackleton, Billy Shilton and Joshua Stacey.

"It means everything to me to compete for my country; to represent GB is what I live for and what I train for every day," said Bayley, 33.

"I get an extra bit of energy and drive to go for these moments because I know these chances don't come around very often.

"I'm playing the best table tennis of my career so I know this is a great opportunity for me and I want to show people what I can do."

The Tokyo Paralympics run from 24 August to 5 September.

Para-table tennis squad

Aaron McKibbin - men's class 8 singles and men's class 8 team

Ashley Facey Thompson - men's class 9 singles and men's class 9-10 team

Billy Shilton - men's class 8 singles and men's class 8 team

David Wetherill - men's class 6 singles and men's class 6-7 team

Jack Hunter-Spivey - men's class 5 singles

Joshua Stacey - men's class 9 singles and men's class 9-10 team

Megan Shackleton - women's class 4 singles and women's class 4-5 team

Paul Karabardak - men's class 6 singles and men's class 6-7 team

Rob Davies - men's class 1 singles

Ross Wilson - men's class 8 singles and men's class 8 team

Sue Bailey - women's class 4 singles and women's class 4-5 team

Tom Matthews - men's class 1 singles

Will Bayley - men's class 7 singles and men's class 6-7 team