Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Handstand press-ups - Ali Jawad's home workout

ParalympicsGB has selected five powerlifters to compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games this summer.

Rio 2016 silver medallist Ali Jawad and European and Invictus Games champion Micky Yule will feature in the men's categories.

In the women's events, two-time Paralympic bronze medallist Zoe Newson is joined by European champion Louise Sugden and rising star Olivia Broome.

The Games start from 24 August.

Double amputee Jawad, who was born in Lebanon, is a former world champion who secured bronze medals for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast 2018.

The 32-year-old spent an 18-month period out of action following his Paralympic success after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2008.

"After a rollercoaster journey since Rio 2016, I'm super excited for the challenges of Tokyo 2020," Jawad said.

"I'm determined to deliver a performance reflecting the hard work that me and my team have applied in the face of a challenging and competitive environment."