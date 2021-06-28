Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gilliver was the first British wheelchair fencer in more than two decades to win a Paralympic medal when he took silver in Rio

Rio Paralympic silver medallist Piers Gilliver and world champion Dimitri Coutya will head the British wheelchair fencing team at Tokyo 2020.

The pair are joined by Gemma Collis-McCann and debutant Oliver Lam-Watson.

Gilliver was runner-up in the Epee A event five years ago, but won Epee gold and Sabre A silver at the 2019 World Championships in Korea.

Coutya is world champion in the Epee B division and was runner-up in the Foil B event.

"I am really thrilled to have been selected for Tokyo 2020 and proud to be part of the British team for my second Games," said Gilliver.

"This will be my first time competing in four medals events so I'm really excited for the competition to begin."

Coutya made the quarter-finals in Rio and is hoping to improve on that in Japan.

"I can't wait to get out there and prove to myself - and to the world - what this team is capable of achieving," he said.

Collis-McCann, who was the first British woman to win a gold medal at a Fencing World Cup, will be competing at her third Games, having debuted at London 2012.

Lam-Watson, who uses his YouTube channel to debunk myths about disability and talk about issues such as mental health, is relishing his opportunity.

"Four years ago I was told I would never be an athlete. So if you're young, disabled and having a tough time of it, I get it. That was me too," he said.

"I encourage you to dream big, make every moment count, and don't listen when they tell you to 'take it easy, play it safe'. People will always tell you what you can't do and that's fine. Just do what you can't."

The Tokyo Paralympics take place from 24 August to 5 September with the wheelchair fencing events scheduled for 25-29 August.