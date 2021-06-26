Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

England returned from a 20-month lay-off in style with a dominant display in Sheffield

Joe Coyd scored four tries as England recorded a comprehensive 102-22 victory over Wales in Sheffield in the first international for nearly 20 months.

Adam Rigby, Tom Halliwell and Robert Hawkins all bagged hat-tricks.

Sebastien Bechara crossed for a late double with Nathan Collins and Wayne Boardman scoring a try apiece.

Scott Trigg-Turner opened the scoring for Wales before England took control with Stephen Halsey also crossing for the Welsh early in the second half.

The result provides a major boost for England ahead of the start of their World Cup campaign against Australia in London on 11 November with Wales just one place below Tom Coyd's side in the world rankings.

Asked what England can take away from their performance, Joe Coyd said: "It's hard to judge because we haven't played in nearly two years, but we've come on massively since then.

"But we're always striving to get better and we know we always can. We're never the finished article so we'll just keep pushing to be.

"When we reach what we want to do, we'll push ourselves again."