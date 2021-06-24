Tai has won gold medals at European, world, Commonwealth and Paralympic level

Paralympic swimming champion Alice Tai will not compete at the Tokyo Games because of an elbow injury.

Tai, 22, was one of Britain's best medal prospects having won six golds at the 2019 World Para-Swimming Championships in London.

"Competing at Tokyo 2020 has been my main goal for the last five years, so it's devastating that I'll be missing the Games later this year," Tai said. "The decision to withdraw was extremely difficult to accept but my health is ultimately more important."

Tai, part of Britain's gold medal-winning women's 4x100m medley team at the Rio Paralympics, has battled with the injury during lockdown and attempted to make a comeback at the British Para-Swimming International meet in April.

British Para-Swimming performance director Chris Furber said: "It's been a cruel decision for Alice to face, however I have every confidence she has the determination to bounce back from this setback and will go on to achieve further success at major meets over the next few years on the journey to Paris 2024."

The Tokyo Paralympics are scheduled to run from 24 August to 5 September.