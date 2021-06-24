Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the wheelchair doubles at the recent French Open

Gordon Reid will have the chance to defend his Paralympic title after being named in the British wheelchair tennis team for Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old Scot, who won men's singles gold at Rio 2016, is among six names included for the Games.

Singles and doubles silver medallist Alfie Hewett will bid to add to his medal tally.

Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne also compete, and Dermot Bailey will make his Games debut.

Whiley and Shuker won doubles bronze at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 while Lapthorne won quad singles silver five years ago.

The Tokyo Paralympics are scheduled to run from 24 August to 5 September.

"I'm so pleased to have been selected to represent GB at another Paralympic Games," said Hewett, who claimed his fifth Grand Slam crown at this month's French Open.

"Rio was an incredible experience and to have another chance to play for my country means so much to me. We have a strong team again so I'm hopeful we can come back from Tokyo with another good haul of medals."