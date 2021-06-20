IBSA Judo Grand Prix: Chris Skelley and Elliot Stewart win bronze in Warwick
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
British pair Chris Skelley and Elliot Stewart won bronze on the final day of the IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Warwick.
In the -100kg semi-finals, world number one Skelley lost to Uzbekistan's Sulaymon Alaev before beating his compatriot Sharif Khalilov with a tomoe nage in golden score to win bronze.
Stewart faced team-mate Cameron Bradley for the -90kg bronze after losing to Helios Latchoumanaya of France.
And a single waza-ari score was enough for Stewart to clinch the medal.
Bradley beat Venezuela's Hector Espinoza in the repechage to set up the bronze-medal contest.
The event was the final Paralympic qualification event before the Tokyo Games this summer.
Great Britain's Paralympic judo team is due to be announced on Monday, 5 July, alongside the Olympic judo team.
- The Proud Lilywhites: Tottenham's LGBTQ+ supporters' group on inclusivity in football
- Radio 1's festival anthems Make your own festival with this mega playlist