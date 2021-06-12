Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Unwin (right) and her pilot Holl put in a late charge to win gold

Newly formed pairing Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won a dramatic gold in the women's tandem road race at the Para-cycling Road World Championships.

The duo, at their first World Championships, outsprinted their rivals in Estoril, Portugal.

Time trial champions Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall were third, just behind their team-mates.

But fellow time trial winners Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby failed to finish in the men's race.

Unwin and Holl had won bronze medals in both of their races at the recent World Cup event in Ostend, Belgium - their maiden international event together - and were fourth in Thursday's road race.