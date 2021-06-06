Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain sent 129 athletes to the 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

The Special Olympic movement in Great Britain wants to grow participation in sport for people with an intellectual disability to record numbers as it tries to recover from the "devastating impact" of Covid-19.

It is estimated there are 1.5 million people in Britain with an intellectual disability, and Special Olympics GB provides regular sport for just over 10,000 athletes.

It wants to increase that to 13,000 by 2024, then expand substantially.

Michelle Carney, the organisation's CEO, said: "We have all lived through an extraordinary period of time with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has changed life for all of us.

"This has had a devastating impact on our athletes, who have been disproportionately negatively affected."

The death rate among people with intellectual disabilities has been far higher than the national average during the pandemic because of various factors, including underlying health conditions.

There has also been widespread concern at the provision of testing and vaccinations for those with intellectual disabilities.

'Surely it makes sense?'

Special Olympics GB is funded by commercial partners, and does not receive money direct from the National Lottery.

It is looking to raise £7m by 2024 to finance its recovery and growth, and hopes to secure funding from the government alongside new private investment.

It also hopes to secure government backing to host a World Summer Games of the Special Olympics.

Carney said: "We believe that bidding to host a World Games would ensure that our athletes are treated with the same level of importance as their Olympic and Paralympic counterparts.

"Britain has hosted a large number of global sporting events, and if we are truly committed to levelling up and being truly inclusive as a society, then surely it makes sense to back national and world events which are focused on people with an intellectual disability?"