Henshaw competed in three Games as a swimmer before her switch

Rio gold medallists Emma Wiggs and Jeanette Chippington and former swimmer Charlotte Henshaw are among an eight-strong British Para-canoe team for the Tokyo Games.

Wiggs will go in both the KL2 kayak and the VL2 va'a, which makes its debut in Tokyo.

Chippington, another ex-swimmer, will be competing in her seventh Games.

Henshaw won Paralympic silver and bronze medals before switching sports after Rio.

She is the reigning world champion in the KL2 event where she will go up against team-mate Wiggs.

Rio bronze medallist Ian Marsden and Rob Oliver, who missed out on a medal in 2016, are back again while Stuart Wood is the sole Paralympic debutant. The VL3 athlete enjoyed a stand-out 2019 season, winning the European Championships.

"I'm really happy to have been selected after tight racing and a really tough year for everyone," said Wood.

"My last race was the test event in Tokyo and it feels like such a long time since we've raced, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and racing internationally again on the biggest stage."

Three-time wheelchair tennis Paralympian David Phillipson and athlete Laura Sugar, who competed in athletics in Rio, are also selected after both made successful transitions from their other sports.

Sugar won gold at the recent World Cup in Szeged, Hungary, adding to the KL3 World Championship silver she won in 2019.

GB topped the Para-canoe medal table at Rio 2016 where the sport made its Games debut.