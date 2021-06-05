Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Aled Sion Davies has won Paralympic golds in discus (2012) and shot put (2016) and clinched his seventh European title

Great Britain's Maria Lyle and Zak Skinner set championship records on the final day of the Para-athletics European Championships.

Lyle (T35 100m) completed her third European sprint double while Skinner (T13 long jump) added to his surprise T13 100m gold in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

They were two of five golds for GB on the final day of the last major event before the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I am happy with where I am [in 2021]," said Lyle, the 21-year-old Scot.

Lyle won in 14.39 seconds, knocking over half a second off the European record she set at her debut championships in 2014.

She also won the European T35 100m and 200m titles in 2014 and 2016, and bronze in each event at the 2016 Paralympics.

GB's three other golds on Saturday were won by double Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies (F63 shot put), Fabienne Andre (women's T34 800m) and Libby Clegg and her guide Chris Clarke (women's T11 200m).

Bronze medals for Ali Smith (women's T38 400m), Harri Jenkins (men's T33/T34) and Zac Shaw (T12 100m) gave GB a final total of 37 medals: 14 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze.

Skinner jumped a personal best of 6.92m while Andre, making her championships debut, also claimed her second gold with a PB of 2:15.18 in the T34 800m.

"I just had to leave it all out on the track," said Andre, 24. "I haven't been racing for that long, so this has been great for me.

"To come away with medals and PBs makes me so happy. I'm looking forward to more opportunities, hopefully, in the future."

Clegg and Clarke, double Paralympic champions from Rio 2016, crossed the line in 27.41secs, giving the visually-impaired Scottish sprinter her first major championships gold since the birth of her son Edward in 2019.

"It hasn't been the easiest five years - it's been a rough time with mental health issues, Chris ruptured his Achilles and I had a baby," said Clegg, 31.

"I've really lacked confidence over the last few years, so for me to come here and win a gold medal at a European Championships is amazing. I'm so pleased I get to take a medal home for Edward."

Davies, 30, won his seventh European title with a throw of 15.17m in the shot put.

"It was a different one from me; I wasn't myself out there today. It's been a while since I've competed properly," said the Welshman.

"I'm in great shape. This doesn't really resemble where I am at, so I'm glad to get this one out of the way and hopefully this is the first step towards the build-up to Tokyo."