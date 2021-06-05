Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Steadman came second to Norman in Rio 2016 and the pair seem destined to figure at the front of the pack in Tokyo

Great Britain's Lauren Steadman laid down a marker for Tokyo with victory over Paralympic triathlon champion Grace Norman at the World Series event in Leeds.

Steadman, 28, broke away on the bike and never looked like being reeled in.

Fellow Briton Claire Cashmore, who switched to triathlon after winning swimming medals at the last four Paralympics, beat Norman to second.

Britain's Dave Ellis took victory in the men's visually impaired category.

The event was the highest level of Para-triathlon ever seen in the United Kingdom and it features as part of a weekend that will also see brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee in action in Roundhay Park on Sunday.