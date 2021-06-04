McKillop won gold medals at the Beijing, London and Rio Paralympic Games in addition to nine world championship titles during his remarkable unbeaten run

Irish star Michael McKillop says he's "excited" as he prepares to battle for more glory at the Para-Athletics European Championships in Poland.

McKillop's 13-year unbeaten record in Paralympic competition came to an end at the 2019 World Championships.

That followed all middle-distance events being removed from his T37 category as he had to move to T38.

It's will same scenario for him in Bydgoszcz on Saturday but the Northern Irishman says he's up for the fight.

"I've been there and done that and got the tee-shirt many times but I'm still enjoying myself," said the 31-year, whose haul of major medals during his astonishing unbeaten run at championship level included four Paralympic golds secured in Beijing, London and Rio.

The European tests in Poland are forming part of the build-up to what will be McKillop's fourth Paralympics in Tokyo in late August and early September.

"Going to Tokyo will be a completely new experience for everyone and to be able to go there in better form than I've been for a long time will be nice," added the Northern Irishman.

McKillop's good current nick was shown when he clocked 1:58.67 for 800m against able-bodied athletes at the very successful Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Both before and after his T37 1500m triumph in Rio, McKillop was affected by a series of injuries and while Canadian Nate Riech was hugely impressive as he won the World title in Dubai in 2019, the Irishman's lack of training over the previous eight months clearly inhibited his performance.

The International Paralympic Committee's decision to effectively force McKillop into a category change still rankles with him but the Glengormley man has never been a quitter.

"I have got to do my best. There are guys in the [T38] category who are running way, way faster than me but I've just got to use my experience and that heart I've showed all my career and hopefully it will be enough," added McKillop, who was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy.

McKillop's fellow Northern Irishman David Leavy, who finished ninth in the World Championship final in Dubai two years ago when McKillop was fourth, is among the T38 athletes who will race in Saturday evening's final in Poland.

Other T38 competitors in the field include Germany's Felix Kruesemann, France's Redouane Hennouni-Bouzidi and Denmark's Anders Lagergren - plus McKillop's fellow T37 competitors Frenchman Renaud Clerc and home Polish hope Robert Cwenar.