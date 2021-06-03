Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Fabienne Andre will also compete in the 800m at the championships

Great Britain's Fabienne Andre won the women's T34 100m at the Para-athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Andre started well and drew clear to beat Russia's Veronika Doronina and win her first European medal, in a time of 18.94 seconds.

The former swimmer, who is competing at her first European Championships, took GB's medal haul to 13.

"I was coming out here with no expectations," said Andre.

"I left all I could on the track, and it is amazing to come away with a gold medal."

Elsewhere, the Netherlands' Fleur Jong set a new world record as she won the women's T64 100m final in a time of 12.64 seconds. Her compatriot Marlene van Gansewinkel took silver in 12.80.

The championships run until Sunday and offer athletes a key taste of competition before the Paralympics begin in Tokyo on 24 August.