Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jim Roberts (L) was part of the Great Britain wheelchair rugby team that finished fifth in Rio 2016

Chris Ryan and Gavin Walker will co-captain a 12-strong ParalympicsGB wheelchair rugby team at Tokyo 2020.

Nine of the squad have previous Games experience, with Jack Smith, Nick Cummins and Stuart Robinson set to make their Paralympics debut.

Kylie Grimes, who was Britain's first female player when she competed at London 2012, returns after switching to athletics for the Rio Games cycle.

GB face the USA, Canada and New Zealand in the pool stages of the tournament.

Of the three Paralympic debutants, Cummins and Robinson helped Great Britain win European gold in 2019 while Smith will be making his major international debut.

GB have yet to win a Paralympic medal in the sport - they have lost three times in the bronze play-off - and were fifth in Rio. They are currently ranked fourth in the world behind Australia, the USA and Japan.

"This squad boasts a vast array of talent and experience. I would like to pay testament to their resilience, dedication and hard work over the last 14 months," said Paralympics GB Chef de Mission at Tokyo 2020, Penny Briscoe.

"Despite the challenges and restrictions due to the pandemic, they have maintained an unerring focus on their goal for Tokyo."

Great Britain wheelchair rugby team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:

Chris Ryan, Gavin Walker, Ayaz Bhuta, Jonathan Coggan, Ryan Cowling, Nicholas Cummins, Kylie Grimes, Aaron Phipps, Jim Roberts, Stuart Robinson, Jack Smith, Jamie Stead.