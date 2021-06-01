Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Blango broke the European record to win gold

Great Britain's Columba Blango produced the best run of his career to win gold in the men's T20 400m on day one of the European Para Athletics Championships.

Blango's 47.90 run broke the European record and puts him number one in the men's T20 rankings in Paralympic year.

"I've been chasing a time under 48 seconds for a while, so it is a big surprise today," said Blango, 28.

"I've always dreamt of this moment since I was a kid. I'm going to cherish this moment."

Britain's Kyron Duke picked up silver in the F41 shot put, while there were bronze medals for Ola Abidogun in the T47 100m and Emily Stewart in the F38 discus at the event in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Duke's best effort of 13.39m fell narrowly short of Poland's Bartosz Tyszkowski's 13.51m in challenging conditions.

"I'm really happy to be fair, and so is my coach," said Duke. "We are training through this championships to get ready for Tokyo, so this result is acceptable and I'm making good progress ahead of the Paralympic Games.

"The first three throws were dry and nice. Then literally after the split, it was a downpour, so I couldn't make an improvement."

Stewart's bronze arrived in her first senior championship for Great Britain and Northern Ireland as she fell short of Poland's Natalia Jasinska on 24.62m and Czech Republic's winner Eva Datinska on 26.78m.

Stewart said: "The first throw settled the nerves for me. I would have liked a PB, but some days that just isn't the case. The fact I have won something, and I get to take a medal home is very overwhelming to say the least."

Paralympic bronze medallist Abidogun had not won a European medal in seven years but his 11.31 second clocking saw him come home in third behind Poland's Michal Derus on 11.00 and Russia's Nikita Kotukov on 11.08.

"It's nice to still feel relevant - seven years from my last European medal," said Abidogun. "I've been having a couple of troubles this year with races in bad weather or injuries. But it is amazing to be out here and have a Championships this year."

The championships run until 5 June and offer athletes a key taste of competition before the Paralympics begin in Tokyo on 24 August.