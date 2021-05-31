Lyle is hoping to be selected for her second Paralympics this year

The European Championships have always been special for British Para-athlete Maria Lyle.

The Scottish sprinter made her Great Britain debut aged 14 at the 2014 event in Swansea, winning two golds.

Now aged 21 and after a career which has had its ups and downs, she is ready to add to her six European medals at her fourth Europeans, which start in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Tuesday.

"I really want to get that big-event experience again," she tells BBC Sport.

"As a team, we all were given the option of racing but my coach Jamie Bowie and I both felt it would be important to go.

"It gives me two races in what will hopefully be good weather, and it will help me prepare physically and psychologically for the Paralympics.

"I want to put in some performances on the track that I am happy with, work on my race plan and execute the things we've been working on in training. I also tend to do better if I get more races in my legs."

Lyle, who has cerebral palsy and will compete in the T35 100m and 200m, will be part of a 45-strong GB team for the event external-link - the last big international test before Tokyo - which will feature almost 700 athletes from 43 countries.

Also included in the GB team are the likes of Paralympic champions Aled Davies and Sophie Hahn, plus defending European champions Thomas Young, Dan Greaves, Harri Jenkins and Vanessa Wallace.

However, Paralympic champion Georgie Hermitage, who was due to return after coming out of retirement, will miss the competition.

Among the other athletes who will be in action are German long jumper Markus Rehm, who is chasing his fifth title in a row plus Italian 400m visually-impaired runner Valentina Petrillo, who is aiming to be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Paralympics.

Lyle has been open about dealing with mental health issues and she admits her experiences and the pandemic have given her a new perspective.

She has started studying for a degree in coaching and is working with a group of young disabled athletes near her Dunbar base.

"Life is more important than running and this time has made me think about things I can do outside my athletics. It has made me appreciate family and friends but also the other things life has to offer," she says.

"I think as athletes you can take things too seriously so it is good to have a balance and that has helped me.

"I used to hate competing and being away. I didn't enjoy the experience and now I'm looking forward to it and enjoy it and what will be will be and just remember why you started it."