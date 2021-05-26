Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Skelley made his Paralympic debut in Rio but missed out on a medal

World number one judoka Chris Skelley took silver at the Baku Grand Prix, the penultimate qualification event before the Tokyo Paralympics.

In his first competition since February 2020 the 27-year-old Briton defeated Germany's Oliver Upmann to reach the -100kg final.

But Rio Paralympic champion Zviad Gogotchuri of Georgia proved too strong in the final, scoring two waza-ari.

Both Elliot Stewart and Jack Hodgson missed out on bronze medals.

Stewart lost out to world number three Helios Latchoumanaya of France in the -90kg division, while in the +100kg category Hodgson was disqualified for three penalty shidos against Cuba's Yordani Fernandez Sastre.

The final qualification event before Tokyo takes place in Warwick next month.