Amy Truesdale (left) training with Beth Munro - who only took up the sport in 2019

Two-time world champion Amy Truesdale, reigning world champion Matt Bush and Beth Munro will represent Great Britain in Para-taekwondo at Tokyo 2020.

Munro, 27, who only took up the sport in 2019, qualified alongside Bush with wins at the European Paralympic Qualification tournament in May.

Truesdale, 31, secured her place in 2019, with a European bronze.

"I do have to pinch myself, to wake myself up, to think It's not a dream," Munro told BBC Sport.

She was invited for trials by ParalympicsGB at the end of last year and has trained with he squad for just 12 weeks.

"It's just been such a fast-paced journey. I am very proud of what I've done.

"I keep saying the word surreal. It's been such a surreal journey and such a short space of time to do it in.

"It wasn't even part of my career journey, actually. I aimed to be a clinical psychologist and I was going to do a doctorate, until that day in 2019 when someone said, 'I can get you to the Paralympics potentially, will you be up for it?' And off I went.

"I love a challenge, I love to learn new things. I'm loving the challenge at the moment, I'm loving the journey."

"I feel like it's going to be extra special because it'll be the first time we're featured as a sport and I'm really privileged to be a part of it," said Truesdale.

"My aim when I get out there is to win gold, put on the best performance that I can and inspire others into the sport."

Welshman Bush, 32, who won world gold in 2019, said: "It feels good to finally focus on Tokyo, knowing that I'm going rather than just hoping or dealing with tournaments being postponed. It's great to definitely have a target set now."