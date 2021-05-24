Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Applegate was unbeaten in her finals in Madeira

British Para-Swimming performance director Chris Furber believes the team is in a good position for Tokyo after a solid display at the World Para Swimming European Open Championships.

The eight-strong team brought back five golds, two silvers and three bronzes from the event in Madeira.

Jessica-Jane Applegate led the way with four golds while Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson won another.

"I'm pleased with where the team is at this point," Furber told BBC Sport.

"We had a smaller team than normal for the event and our goals were to allow some athletes to go through classification and for Jessica-Jane and Tom Hamer to have a chance to race for the first time this year and experience an international competition run under Covid protocols before the Paralympics.

"I was pleased with what I saw from the team but it's hard to put too much emphasis on an event with no Americans, no Australians and no Chinese, who are all strong Para-swimming nations.

"It makes medal predictions difficult before the Games."

Applegate, from Norfolk, only returned to training in a pool last month after the pandemic forced her to adapt to training in an outdoor hot tub in her garden.

Applegate's TikTok earlier this year about her training went viral

She was victorious in the S14 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly for swimmers with intellectual impairments.

Robinson's gold came in the S6 50m butterfly - the event where she is Paralympic champion - while she added bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Both Applegate and Robinson also secured Paralympic qualification standards, with the team for the Games, which is expected to be in the region of 23-29 swimmers, to be announced at the end of June.

There were also silvers for Conner Morrison (S14 100m breaststroke) and Hamer (S14 200m freestyle) while Hamer took bronze in the 100m freestyle and Steph Millward was also third in the S9 100m backstroke.

"We've got less than 100 days to go to the start of the Games and the team is racing again and I'm excited about the possibility of getting out to Japan," added Furber.

"It will be a different Games but it is still the pinnacle of every athlete's career."