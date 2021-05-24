Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

How GB Para-shooter Cockbill trains from home

The delayed Tokyo Paralympics are set to begin on 24 August.

About 4,350 athletes from more than 160 countries in 22 sports will compete, with 540 gold medals up for grabs.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Great Britain and Northern Ireland won 147 medals - including 64 golds - to finish second on the medal table, behind China.

The full British team is expected to consist of around 240 athletes from 19 sports.

Below are the confirmed names on the plane to Japan for ParalympicsGB, with further team announcements in the coming months.

Archery

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed Name Date of birth Events Hazel Chaisty 31 August 1972 Recurve open Nathan MacQueen 24 June 1991 Compound open John Stubbs 11 July 1965 Compound open Jess Stretton 23 March 2000 Compound open More on the archery squad

Shooting