Tokyo 2020: ParalympicsGB squad for rescheduled Games

Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

How GB Para-shooter Cockbill trains from home

The delayed Tokyo Paralympics are set to begin on 24 August.

About 4,350 athletes from more than 160 countries in 22 sports will compete, with 540 gold medals up for grabs.

At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Great Britain and Northern Ireland won 147 medals - including 64 golds - to finish second on the medal table, behind China.

The full British team is expected to consist of around 240 athletes from 19 sports.

Below are the confirmed names on the plane to Japan for ParalympicsGB, with further team announcements in the coming months.

Archery

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Hazel Chaisty 31 August 1972Recurve open
Nathan MacQueen24 June 1991Compound open
John Stubbs11 July 1965Compound open
Jess Stretton23 March 2000Compound open
More on the archery squad

Shooting

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Issy Bailey19 April 1994Air pistol SH1
James Bevis8 August 1976 Rifle prone SH2
Ryan Cockbill16 June 1990Rifle prone SH2
Tim Jeffery9 April 1996Rifle prone SH2
Lorraine Lambert29 September 1972Rifle 3 positions SH1
Matt Skelhon30 October 1984Rifle prone SH1
More on the shooting squad

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured