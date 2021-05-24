Tokyo 2020: ParalympicsGB squad for rescheduled Games
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
The delayed Tokyo Paralympics are set to begin on 24 August.
About 4,350 athletes from more than 160 countries in 22 sports will compete, with 540 gold medals up for grabs.
At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Great Britain and Northern Ireland won 147 medals - including 64 golds - to finish second on the medal table, behind China.
The full British team is expected to consist of around 240 athletes from 19 sports.
Below are the confirmed names on the plane to Japan for ParalympicsGB, with further team announcements in the coming months.
Archery
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|Hazel Chaisty
|31 August 1972
|Recurve open
|Nathan MacQueen
|24 June 1991
|Compound open
|John Stubbs
|11 July 1965
|Compound open
|Jess Stretton
|23 March 2000
|Compound open
|More on the archery squad
Shooting
|ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
|Name
|Date of birth
|Events
|Issy Bailey
|19 April 1994
|Air pistol SH1
|James Bevis
|8 August 1976
|Rifle prone SH2
|Ryan Cockbill
|16 June 1990
|Rifle prone SH2
|Tim Jeffery
|9 April 1996
|Rifle prone SH2
|Lorraine Lambert
|29 September 1972
|Rifle 3 positions SH1
|Matt Skelhon
|30 October 1984
|Rifle prone SH1
|More on the shooting squad