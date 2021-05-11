Clark won the B final at the 2019 World Championships

All disabled athletes have reason to thank Sir Ludwig Guttmann for his contribution to the Paralympic movement.

The German-born medic recognised the power of sport for injured war veterans, and at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 1948 organisied the first Spinal Games, forerunner to the Paralympics.

But British Para-canoe hopeful Stewart Clark, who is aiming to clinch his place at the Tokyo Games this week, has another very personal reason to be grateful for the work of the doctor.

When Clark was four, a lorry crashed into the car carrying him and his family, leaving them with serious injuries.

Initially it was thought the youngster had whiplash but he was later diagnosed with a broken back and an incomplete break to his spinal cord and came under the care of Professor Guttmann at Stoke Mandeville.

"I was nearly five when I went there and I just remember him as a man poking and prodding me, checking out what worked and what didn't work and getting me to try to stand and do other things," Clark, now 56, tells BBC Sport.

"I was there for around nine months and I also recall doing archery, where it was great fun trying to shoot the arrows to the top of the ceiling, and I swam a lot too.

"My dad remembered Professor Guttmann well and he used to talk really highly of him. I have my diagnosis sheet and it was signed by him.

"Professor Guttmann is such a big part of the Paralympic movement. He could see we weren't people with wasted lives. We had hope."

Now the Essex athlete is hoping to create his own bit of history - qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 at the final qualification regatta in Hungary which starts on Thursday.

Clark started canoeing in 2009 with his family at his local club in Chelmsford, doing both kayak and marathon canoeing but after making it on to the GB Para-canoe squad, he suffered the disappointment of being dropped in 2013.

Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann came to the UK in 1939 having fled Nazi Germany

However, the introduction of the Va'a boat to the Tokyo programme opened the door to his return in 2018 and he has made the most of his opportunity.

"The Va'a is about 25ft long, longer than a K2 kayak, and has an outrigger on the side," he explains.

"I paddle with a single blade, as opposed to a double, and all the steering is done through the blade, which makes it very skilful - crosswinds can make it particularly tough, but it can go very fast over the 200m course."

As well as dealing with the challenges of lockdown, Clark, who previously worked in newspaper advertising sales before becoming a full-time athlete, also had to deal with a wrist injury.

Now fully recovered, he needs to finish in the top four in Szeged to secure another place for the British team at the Games.

The squad have already qualified seven out of nine boats with only Clark's VL2 boat and the KL2 kayak category - in which both former GB wheelchair tennis player David Philipson and Nick Beighton compete in Hungary - still to qualify.

"This is definitely the biggest race of my career," says Clark, whose heat takes place on Thursday with finals the following day.

"My injury took quite a while to get better and that put my preparations back a bit, but we are ready now.

"I thought we'd have more time before Tokyo, but it has been a bit more stressful than I thought it would be.

"It would mean a lot to say that I have qualified - one because of my age, and also because of where I have come from, and it would be almost the icing on the cake."