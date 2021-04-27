Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Georgie Hermitage won three medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

Paralympic champion Georgie Hermitage has come out of retirement and earned a spot in the Great Britain squad for June's World Para-athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

The 32-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, won T37 100m and 400m gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics but retired in February 2020 because of injury.

British Athletics say she has returned since the birth of her second child.

She will compete in the T37 400m as part of a 47-strong British team.

The European championships come three months before the rearranged Paralympic Games are scheduled to start in Tokyo.

Hermitage will be among 10 athletes looking to defend their European crowns at the event in the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium, which was also postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shot-putter Aled Davies and sprinters Sophie Hahn, Maria Lyle and Richard Whitehead are among the Great Britain and Northern Ireland contingent.

Para athletics head coach Paula Dunn said the event will be "a great opportunity to compete at a high level in a very important year".

"It is a fantastic competition opportunity for those athletes who are building up to Tokyo, as well as providing a platform for our Paralympic Futures Academy and Development Academy athletes who are on the pathway for Paris and Los Angeles," Dunn added.

Full squad

Fabienne Andre - T34 100m and 800m

Olivia Breen - T38 Long Jump and 100m

Lydia Church - F12 Shot Put

Libby Clegg - T11 200m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Kayleigh Haggo - RR3 100m

Sophie Hahn - T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Georgie Hermitage - T37 400m

Sophie Kamlish - T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Maria Lyle - T35 100m and 200m

Polly Maton - T47 Long Jump and 100m

Anna Nicholson - F35 Shot Put

Ellie Simpson - RR3 100m

Ali Smith - T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Stef Reid - T64 Long Jump

Emily Stewart - F38 Discus

Hannah Taunton - T20 1500m

Vanessa Wallace - F34 Shot Put

Mel Woods - T54 100m, 400m, 800m and 1500m

Ola Abidogun - T47 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Jonathan Adams - F35 Shot Put

Columba Blango - T20 400m

John Bridge - T47 400m

Jonathan Broom-Edwards - T64 High Jump

Shaun Burrows - T38 400m

Richard Chiassaro - T54 400m and 800m

Barney Corrall - T38 Long Jump

Aled Davies - F63 Shot Put

Kyron Duke - F41 Shot Put

James Freeman - T33 100m

Dan Greaves - F64 Discus

Harri Jenkins - T33 100m

Rhys Jones - T37 100m and 200m

Nathan Maguire - T54 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Stephen Miller - F32 Club Throw

Luke Nuttall - T46 1500m

Javaughn Parkes - T36 100m

Ross Paterson - T38 100m and 400m

Dan Pembroke - F13 Javelin

Zac Shaw - T12 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Daniel Sidbury - T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m

Luke Sinnott - T63 Long Jump

Zak Skinner - T13 Long Jump and 100m

Rafi Solaiman - RR3 100m

Alexander Thomson - T38 100m and 400m

Harrison Walsh - F64 Discus Throw

Richard Whitehead - T61 200m

Thomas Young - T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay