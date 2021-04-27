Georgie Hermitage: Paralympic champion earns European Championships spot after coming out of retirement
Paralympic champion Georgie Hermitage has come out of retirement and earned a spot in the Great Britain squad for June's World Para-athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
The 32-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, won T37 100m and 400m gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics but retired in February 2020 because of injury.
British Athletics say she has returned since the birth of her second child.
She will compete in the T37 400m as part of a 47-strong British team.
The European championships come three months before the rearranged Paralympic Games are scheduled to start in Tokyo.
Hermitage will be among 10 athletes looking to defend their European crowns at the event in the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium, which was also postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shot-putter Aled Davies and sprinters Sophie Hahn, Maria Lyle and Richard Whitehead are among the Great Britain and Northern Ireland contingent.
Para athletics head coach Paula Dunn said the event will be "a great opportunity to compete at a high level in a very important year".
"It is a fantastic competition opportunity for those athletes who are building up to Tokyo, as well as providing a platform for our Paralympic Futures Academy and Development Academy athletes who are on the pathway for Paris and Los Angeles," Dunn added.
Full squad
Fabienne Andre - T34 100m and 800m
Olivia Breen - T38 Long Jump and 100m
Lydia Church - F12 Shot Put
Libby Clegg - T11 200m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Kayleigh Haggo - RR3 100m
Sophie Hahn - T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Georgie Hermitage - T37 400m
Sophie Kamlish - T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Maria Lyle - T35 100m and 200m
Polly Maton - T47 Long Jump and 100m
Anna Nicholson - F35 Shot Put
Ellie Simpson - RR3 100m
Ali Smith - T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Stef Reid - T64 Long Jump
Emily Stewart - F38 Discus
Hannah Taunton - T20 1500m
Vanessa Wallace - F34 Shot Put
Mel Woods - T54 100m, 400m, 800m and 1500m
Ola Abidogun - T47 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Jonathan Adams - F35 Shot Put
Columba Blango - T20 400m
John Bridge - T47 400m
Jonathan Broom-Edwards - T64 High Jump
Shaun Burrows - T38 400m
Richard Chiassaro - T54 400m and 800m
Barney Corrall - T38 Long Jump
Aled Davies - F63 Shot Put
Kyron Duke - F41 Shot Put
James Freeman - T33 100m
Dan Greaves - F64 Discus
Harri Jenkins - T33 100m
Rhys Jones - T37 100m and 200m
Nathan Maguire - T54 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Stephen Miller - F32 Club Throw
Luke Nuttall - T46 1500m
Javaughn Parkes - T36 100m
Ross Paterson - T38 100m and 400m
Dan Pembroke - F13 Javelin
Zac Shaw - T12 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Daniel Sidbury - T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m
Luke Sinnott - T63 Long Jump
Zak Skinner - T13 Long Jump and 100m
Rafi Solaiman - RR3 100m
Alexander Thomson - T38 100m and 400m
Harrison Walsh - F64 Discus Throw
Richard Whitehead - T61 200m
Thomas Young - T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay