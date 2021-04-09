Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Redfern made her Paralympic debut in Rio in 2016

British Para-swimmer Becky Redfern has achieved the qualification standard for the Tokyo Paralympics just nine months after having a baby.

The 21-year-old from Worcestershire, who is visually impaired, gave birth to son Patrick in July.

At the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Sheffield on Friday, she twice beat the required mark for the SB13 100m breaststroke.

Redfern is reigning world champion in the event and won silver at Rio 2016.

She finished her morning heat in a time of one minute 20.15 seconds, beating the consideration mark of 1:21.13 and then improved her time in the final to 1:18.28.

Among the others to achieve qualification standards were Louise Fiddes and Scott Quin (SB14 100m breaststroke) and Reece Dunn, Louis Lawlor and Jordan Catchpole (S14 100m backstroke).

Dunn's time of 59.96 seconds saw him improve his own domestic record and become the first British swimmer in his class to go under the minute mark for the event.

"I've not done much training going into this, with injuries and everything, so I'm just happy to be dipping under 60 seconds," said the Plymouth swimmer, who is in line to make his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

The team for the Games is not due to be finalised until July with the Paralympics starting on 24 August.