Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Kearney made her GB debut in 2013

Tully Kearney put herself in a strong position for Paralympic selection after beating the S5 100m freestyle qualifying standard on the opening day of the British Para-Swimming International Meet.

The event in Sheffield, which runs until Sunday, doubles as trials for the Tokyo Games.

Kearney, 23, was selected for Rio 2016 but had to pull out because of injury.

"I gave my heat swim everything and am so happy with the result," she tweeted.

Her time of one minute 20.39 seconds beat the qualifying standard of 1:21.50.

It was her first race since the 2019 World Championships where she won three golds, including in the 100m freestyle.

Kearney was born with cerebral palsy but also has the neurological movement disorder Dystonia which has led to an increased level of disability.

"Generalised Dystonia has taken away so much of what I could previously do in swimming," she added.

"But today confirmed how much I still love it."

Ellie Simmonds is in line for her fourth Games in the SM6 200m individual medley, one of the two events where she is the reigning Paralympic champion.

Simmonds, along with world champion Maisie Summers-Newton and Grace Harvey all went under the qualifying standard in the final of the event.

There were also qualifying marks in the 100m freestyle for Hannah Russell (S12), Toni Shaw (S9) and Stephen Clegg (S12).

The swimming team for Tokyo will not be confirmed until later in the summer.