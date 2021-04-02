Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Barnes-Miller finished seventh in Snowboard Cross on his Paralympic debut

Britain's James Barnes-Miller secured the overall Para-snowboard World Cup title in his category after finishing second in Friday's Snowboard Cross race in Colere, Italy.

The silver medal followed gold in Thursday's opening race.

It saw the 31-year-old from Kent, who made his Paralympic debut in Pyeongchang in 2018, overtake Italian rival Jacopo Luchini in the standings.

"I'm overall World Cup winner for the season," he tweeted. external-link

"Crystal Globe baby - wahoo. Great racing by everyone and a big thanks to the team."

Barnes-Miller, who was born without a right hand, has recovered well from a shoulder injury sustained just before Christmas.

He is aiming to be selected for his second Winter Paralympics in Beijing next year.