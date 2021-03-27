Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Micky Yule competed at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016

Great Britain's Micky Yule won silver in the -80kg category at the World Para-powerlifting World Cup.

The 42-year-old lifted 180kg to secure second place behind Ahmad Razm Azar of Georgia, who won with a 190kg lift.

The competition in Manchester is part of the qualifying process for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August.

"This sets me up well for Dubai, which is the final qualifier for Tokyo, and that's where all my energy and focus will be," Yule said.

It is Great Britain's sixth medal of the week after Mark Swan claimed gold in the -65kg category on Friday.

Taking place from 25-28 March, the World Para-powerlifting World Cup is the first event of its kind to be held in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.