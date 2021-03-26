Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Great Britain's Mark Swan celebrates after his successful third lift at the 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup

Para-powerlifter Mark Swan won Great Britain's first gold medal at the 2021 World Cup event in Manchester with success in the 65kg category.

Swan, 19, held on to top spot with a third lift of 173kg, keeping him in front of Poland's Marek Trykacz.

"I still haven't processed how I feel yet," said Swan, who set a new European junior record with his lift. "It's well deserved."

Earlier, Kimberley Dean won bronze for Britain in the women's 61kg event.

In only her second international competition, Dean earned the medal with a lift of 78kg.

Taking place from 25-28 March, the World Para-powerlifting World Cup is the first event of its kind to be held in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has been amazing to have the opportunity to compete," said Dean. "I think it's been great to see so many athletes improved and made the most of what we have been able to do at home."